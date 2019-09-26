America's Quality Authority Daryl Guberman To Visit Germany To Launch AGAA

American-German Accreditation Alliance

The American-German Accreditation Alliance (AGAA) to be introduced in Munich by one of America's leading quality experts, U.S. Senate candidate Daryl Guberman

American and German companies want a a choice in their ISO certification and accreditation bodies without being forced into being over-seen by China-led IAF” — Daryl Guberman

MUNICH / NEW YORK, GERMANY / USA, September 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY / Munich, Germany - Daryl Guberman, CEO of Guberman-PMC and co-founder of G-PMC Group, LLC (http://www.g-pmc.com) will visit Germany this coming October to meet with German manufacturers seeking to achieve ISO certification. Guberman will introduce AGAA (American-German Accreditation Alliance) to business leaders in Berlin and Munich.

According to Christine Wagner, a spokesperson for G-PMC, Guberman will meet with a number of German manufacturers specializing in producing custom machined metal and plastic parts for some of Germany's most quality-recognized brands, including BMW Group, Daimler, BASF, Siemens, Volkswagen Group, Audi, Bayer, ThyssenKrupp Group, Linde, Merck, Fresenius, and numerous other reputable German companies.

Guberman, an outspoken critic of ANSI-ANAB's accreditation scheme will unveil AGAA as a more pro-German and robust oversight program designed specifically for companies seeking to enter or expand operations into U.S. markets. AGAA is intended for companies looking to break ties with the German National Accreditation Body (Deutsche Akkreditierungsstelle, DAkkS) because of the organization's involvement with China-led International Accreditation Forum (IAF).

Records show DAkkS is a member of IAF which is under the direct leadership of Chinese National Mr. Xiao Jianhua, CEO of the organization. Business News Tonight (BNT) recently reported Jianhua has openly pledged allegiance to Communism and China's push for global dominance while shunning Western countries, specifically the United States, Germany, and UK.

According to Ms. Wagner, an increasing number of German manufacturers disapprove of ISO registrars being influenced by China-led IAF and prefer to have a pro-German alternative as their oversight body independent of IAF member bodies, including DAkkS.

"German companies want their accreditation body to independent of the Communist-led

International Accreditation Forum (IAF)," said Wagner, a native of Germany. She concluded, "It makes no sense for German manufacturers to be over-seen by an organization under the watchful eye of China.” Wagner said it has become increasingly clear German factories prefer to be accredited by a pro-German organization, not China, respectfully."

Guberman, a candidate for U.S. Senate, and one of America's most well respected quality professionals has become an impressive figure in the nation's fiercely competitive quality certification sector. Dubbed the 'Whistleblower of quality' Guberman had produced over 1,000 revealing videos exposing organizations engaging in unfair trading practices, government-corporate collusion, anti-semitism, political bribes, as well as unmasking individuals behind a strategically planned anti-competitive global accreditation scheme designed to defraud American businesses and taxpayers.

Guberman, along with a growing number of pro-American and pro-German supporters are determined to expose any and all unfair trading practices involving ISO certification and accreditation. "American and German companies want a a choice in their ISO certification and accreditation bodies without being forced into being over-seen by China-led IAF," said Guberman.

Hans Schneider, a German quality consultant in Berlin said he's excited about the US-Germany collaboration because it allows manufacturers to choose the ISO registrar and accreditation body that can best meet their specific needs without being forced into using an organization that is a member of China-led IAF. “German companies want options when it comes to quality certification offered by the American-German Accreditation Alliance (AGAA).” said Schneider.

Donald LaBelle, Chairman of the American Board of Accredited Certifications (ABAC) (http://www.aboac.org) the leading independent, federally recognized quality accreditation body of the United States has fully endorsed Guberman's efforts to develop a US-Germany alliance in the quality management sector of both countries. "ABAC and its signatories is looking forward to support all German companies seeking to achieve ISO certification in partnership with AGAA."

German businesses interested in meeting with Guberman in Munich, Germany can reach him directly at (01) 203-556-1493 or by email at ceo@dguberman.com.

Media contact:

Henry Kroger

American-German Accreditation Alliance (AGAA)

41 Madison Avenue, 31st Floor

Manhattan, New York, NY 10010-2202

info@aboac.org

212-726-2320

Germany news: http://www.medien-news.net/modules.php?name=News&file=article&sid=87449

American Board of Accredited Certifications (ABAC)



