Clarocity Launches FusionOMS Valuation Platform as Firms Embrace Appraisal Modernization Solutions

FusionOMS is a turnkey valuation management system designed for enterprise customers looking to add next-generation valuation solutions into their workflow

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarocity, Inc. (“Clarocity"), a subsidiary of iLOOKABOUT Corp. (TSXV:ILA; OTCQB:ILATF) (“ILA” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce the commercial availability of FusionOMS Valuation Management System.



“FusionOMS allows licensees to produce the next-generation valuation solutions that are rapidly displacing traditional appraisal,” said Jordan Ross, Chief Operating Officer of ILA. “We’re offering our enterprise clients a turnkey solution that allows them to perform the innovative new valuation solutions that are driving the digital mortgage process.”

FusionOMS is the first valuation order management system built from the ground up to manage the complex multi-vendor workflows that are core to appraisal modernization. Available as a cloud-based Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offering, FusionOMS seamlessly manages both production and operational workflows, allowing licensees to easily modernize their valuation product offering. FusionOMS provides a turnkey solution for appraisal management companies (AMCs) and Lenders that need to maintain a competitive advantage by expanding their real estate valuation options.

“Due to increasing momentum in real estate valuation modernization efforts, Lenders and AMCs are realizing that they are at a competitive disadvantage against firms that offer cost-effective alternatives to traditional appraisal,” said Shane Copeland, CEO of Clarocity, Inc. “With over half a million successful vendor engagements, FusionOMS has proven to be an exceptional solution for firms looking to manage complex multi-vendor collaborative valuation processes.”

About ILA

ILA is a real estate valuation platform with technologies that leverage the power of data designed to address today's dynamic real estate valuation market. Our proprietary innovative platform is driving the next-generation of real property valuation solutions. Accurate data and property valuations form the basis for our clients to value assets, fund loans, securitize portfolios and to analyze & update property tax assessments. As a fully integrated valuation technology company, we are setting new standards in real estate valuation quality and reliability. ILA is a brand built on innovation, execution, accuracy, industry expertise and forward looking products and services.

ILA’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ILA.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact: Gary Yeoman, Chairman & CEO gary.yeoman@ilookabout.com 416-347-7707 www.ilookabout.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.