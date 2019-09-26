DeGen Medical Receives Clearance of Cyclops™ Anterior Cervical Plate System

/EIN News/ -- Florence, SC, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeGen Medical has received clearance from the FDA for its cervical spine implant, Cyclops™ Anterior Cervical Plate System. The Cyclops™ system is an anterior intervertebral fixation device that is designed to aid in stabilizing the cervical spine. The system provides an exceptionally short, low profile plate with hyper-angulated screws which allows for fixed, variable or hybrid constructs.

The Cyclops™ Anterior Cervical Plate System offers:

Plates in levels 1 thru 5 in addition to multiple lengths

Single level plates come in 1mm increments starting at 8mm

2.2mm thin plate could reduce the risk dysphagia

Bone screws in 4.0mm, 4.25mm, and 4.6mm diameters

Fixed or variable bone screw choices as well as self-drilling or self-tapping options

The Cyclops™ will be available in Q4 of 2019.

About DeGen Medical, Inc.

DeGen Medical, Inc. is a medical-device development company dedicated to providing surgeons with innovative products engineered to improve quality of life for patients with complex spinal disorders. World-class implants, coupled with intuitively-designed instrumentation, provide a complete package to promote superior surgical outcomes. Our passion to advance spine-care solutions is driven by clinical insights, sound research, and science-based design. DeGen Medical maintains the highest quality standards to provide reliable products and safeguard patient health.



