Make art not war. How an art exhibit worked to promote human rights and peace.

Art displays along with copies of various Youth for Human Rights educational materials so people could follow along with the 30 human rights as they looked at art on each topic.

Youth for Human Rights uses the power of art along with human rights education to celebrate International Peace Day.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) created an interactive Pop-up Art Exhibit in Washington, DC, to celebrate the International Day of Peace. The Exhibit highlighted the history of human rights and celebrated artworks that demonstrated the theme of a variety of human rights issues.

The exhibit also included student artwork from around the world spanning 13 countries and six continents, making it a truly global art affair. Additionally, Peace Lights, an increasingly recognized international symbol of peace were displayed as a colorful light show as a part of the exhibit.

“Touring through the exhibit was really moving. It inspired me to want to do more human rights activism in my community,” said one attendee of the exhibit.

Another attendee when asked about how art and human rights relate said, “Art is powerful stuff and when you combine it with a message as powerful as basic human rights, that is life changing stuff right there.”

This is the second year that Youth for Human Rights has held their Pop-Up Exhibit on International Peace Day. Erica Rodgers, the Director of the National Office of Youth for Human Rights International and organizer of the exhibit said, “We wanted to expand upon last year’s exhibit focus. We curated an art exhibit that showcased beautiful artwork from students around the world that gave a powerful message of the pressing human rights issues that face our society globally.” The Pop-Up Exhibit remained busy throughout Peace Day as people came to tour the series of exhibits spanning over ten thousand square feet. “Understanding human rights in today’s political climate is vital. A more peaceful society will only happen when all people treat one another with the respect and decency listed out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” urged Ms. Rodgers.

Each year Youth for Human Rights International hosts global art competitions for art, essays and poetry that feature themes of human rights. Winners and finalists from the 2019 art competition will have the opportunity to have their art presented at the 2020 Peace Day Pop-Up Art Exhibit in Washington, DC. To learn more on how to register for the art competition go to: https://www.youthforhumanrights.org/take-action/competitions.html

The exhibit was hosted by The Founding Church of Scientology in Washington, DC, as the Church supports Youth for Human Rights International’s initiative of broad human rights education in the community. When asked “Why do Scientologists care so much about human rights?” representative of the Church Sylvia Stanard had this to say, “Protecting the basic human rights of all people has been a part of the Church of Scientology’s core values since its founding in 1954. L. Ron Hubbard was a humanitarian and firm supporter of Human Rights as listed in the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. In 1969 he issued a directive to all of the staff of Churches of Scientology around the world that ‘Human Rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.’ Therefore as a natural result the Church of Scientology sponsors human rights campaigns such as Youth for Human Rights International to help fulfill Mr. Hubbard's vision of a better world where human rights are a living reality.”

About Youth for Human Rights:

Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. YHRI teaches human rights education both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings such as through art series, concerts and other interactive community events. Their most recent campaign has included #KnowYour30 with the deliberate purpose of increasing awareness of the 30 human rights every person has and how they are a part of everyday life. To learn more go to https://www.youthforhumanrights.org or watch a documentary on how Youth for Human Rights began by going to www.scientology.tv





