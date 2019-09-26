Foam Glass Markets by Process, Type, Application, End-user, Geography, and Competition - Forecast to 2027
The Global Foam Glass market accounted for $1,404.67 kilotons in 2018 and is expected to reach $2,582.43 kilotons by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.
The highest form of insulation for industrial purposes, protection against fire and longer life are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, fragile and susceptible to vibration-induced damage is restricting market growth.
Based on Types, the closed-cell segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to its exhibiting properties such as high-temperature resistance, fire resistance, high load-bearing strength, moisture resistance, corrosion resistance, and pest resistance.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the demand in construction sectors and raising awareness programs in the industries regarding the advantages of this material.
Some of the key players profiled in the Foam Glass market include Aotai, Earthstone, GLAPOR, Huichang New Material, JSC Gomelglass, Pittsburgh Corning, REFAGLASS, ShouBang, Xin Shun Da, YaHong, YongLi, Zhejiang DEHO, Zhengdi, ZhenShen, and Zhong Tai Tian Cheng.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Foam Glass Market, By Process
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Chemical Process
5.3 Physical Process
6 Global Foam Glass Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Black (Gray) Foam Glass
6.3 Closed Cell
6.4 Multicolor
6.5 Open Cell
6.6 White Foam Glass
7 Global Foam Glass Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Building and Industrial Insulation
7.3 Chemical Processing Systems
7.4 Commercial Piping and Building
7.5 Consumer Abrasive
7.6 Cryogenic Systems
7.7 Heat Transfer Fluid Systems
7.8 Other Applications
8 Global Foam Glass Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Building & Construction
8.2.1 Civil Construction
8.2.2 Residential and Commercial Construction
8.3 Industrial
8.4 Other End Users
9 Global Foam Glass Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Aotai
11.2 Earthstone
11.3 GLAPOR
11.4 Huichang New Material
11.5 JSC Gomelglass
11.6 Pittsburgh Corning
11.7 REFAGLASS
11.8 ShouBang
11.9 Xin Shun Da
11.10 YaHong
11.11 YongLi
11.12 Zhejiang DEHO
11.13 Zhengdi
11.14 ZhenShen
11.15 Zhong Tai Tian Cheng
