Foam Glass Markets by Process, Type, Application, End-user, Geography, and Competition - Forecast to 2027

The Global Foam Glass market accounted for $1,404.67 kilotons in 2018 and is expected to reach $2,582.43 kilotons by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.



The highest form of insulation for industrial purposes, protection against fire and longer life are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, fragile and susceptible to vibration-induced damage is restricting market growth.



Based on Types, the closed-cell segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to its exhibiting properties such as high-temperature resistance, fire resistance, high load-bearing strength, moisture resistance, corrosion resistance, and pest resistance.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the demand in construction sectors and raising awareness programs in the industries regarding the advantages of this material.



Some of the key players profiled in the Foam Glass market include Aotai, Earthstone, GLAPOR, Huichang New Material, JSC Gomelglass, Pittsburgh Corning, REFAGLASS, ShouBang, Xin Shun Da, YaHong, YongLi, Zhejiang DEHO, Zhengdi, ZhenShen, and Zhong Tai Tian Cheng.



