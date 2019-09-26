Analysis on the World Market for Insect Protein, 2018-2027 - High Cost & Allergic Reactions are Restraining Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insect Protein - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Insect Protein market accounted for $99.33 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2,452.88 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 42.8% during the forecast period.



Increasing investments in R&D and start-ups, rising demand for alternate protein, and growing health awareness among people coupled with athletes hunger are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, high cost and allergic reactions are restraining factors for the market.



Based on Application, food & beverages segment is likely to have a huge demand across the world. Due to the increasing necessity of protein alternative among food & beverage manufacturers to fulfill the increasing demand of consumers, the adoption of insect protein has been growing in the food & beverages segment.



By Geography, European and North American countries are going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for production of traditional pork, beef, and chicken meat, insects are seriously considered as a source of animal protein.



Some of the key players profiled in the Insect Protein market include nsect, Protix, Protifarm, Jimini's, Innovafeed, Imago Insect Products GmbH, Hexafly, Enviroflight LLC, Entomo Farms, Chapul Cricket Protein, Aspire Food Group and Agriprotein Holdings Ltd.



