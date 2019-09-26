Global Thermal Ceramics Market, Forecast to 2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Recommendations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Ceramics - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Thermal Ceramics market accounted for $3.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $8.21 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.



Growing Need for Energy Savings and rapid infrastructural development in emerging economies are the key factors driving market growth. however, the environmental concerns related to refractories may restrain the market growth.



By Type, Ceramic Fibers segment is likely to have a huge demand across the global. Lightweight and low-density, which make them suitable for high-temperature applications that require low thermal mass.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the high economic growth, and rapid development of end-use industries will continue to drive the product demand in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Thermal Ceramics markets include Morgan Advanced Materials, 3M, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Luyang Energy-Saving Materials, Yeso Insulating Products, Promat International, Rath Inc, Ibiden, Bnz Materials Inc, Unifrax, RHI Magnesita N.V., PYROTEK, Isolite Insulating Products, Skamol A/S, and ZIRCAR Ceramics Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k0l55i

