Specialty Lighting Market Insights & Projections, 2018-2027 - Industry Nears $10 Billion by 2027
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Lighting - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Specialty Lighting market accounted for $5 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $9.92 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors such as strict government regulations for air, water, and surface disinfection and decreasing cost of LEDs are the major factors driving the market growth. However, higher cost of installation and limited awareness related to payback periods may hinder the market growth.
By application, surgical lights segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as they are utilized to help the surgeons, healthcare specialists and other medicinal services during major and even minor surgeries. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Growing participation in music celebrations and expanding urbanization and increase in the number of surgical procedures are driving the market growth in the region.
Some of the key players in this market include OSRAM, Signify Holding (Formerly Philips Lighting), Getinge AB, CREE, Steris PLC, Advanced Specialty Lighting, Advanced UV, Herbert Waldmann, USHIO, Integra Life sciences, Xylem, Halma, Atlantic Ultraviolet, American Ultraviolet, and Brandon Medical.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Specialty Lighting Market, By Channel
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Distributor
5.3 Direct Sales
6 Global Specialty Lighting Market, By Light Source
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Light-Emitting Diode (LED)
6.3 Other Light Sources
6.3.1 Xenon Bulbs
6.3.2 Incandescent Lamps
6.3.3 Halogen Lamps
7 Global Specialty Lighting Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Traffic
7.3 Workshop
7.4 Mining
7.5 Medical Lighting
7.5.1 Examination Lighting
7.5.2 Surgical Lighting
7.6 Ultraviolet [UV] Lamps
7.6.1 Surface Purification
7.6.2 Water Purification
7.6.3 Air Purification
7.7 Entertainment Lighting
7.7.1 Studio Lighting
7.7.2 Stage Lighting
7.7.3 Other Entertainment Lightings
7.8 Other Applications
7.8.1 Airport Lighting
7.8.2 Insect Traps Lighting
8 Global Specialty Lighting Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Osram
10.2 Signify Holding (Formerly Philips Lighting)
10.3 Getinge AB
10.4 CREE
10.5 Steris PLC
10.6 Advanced Specialty Lighting
10.7 Advanced UV
10.8 Herbert Waldmann
10.9 USHIO
10.10 Integra Lifesciences
10.11 Xylem
10.12 Halma
10.13 Atlantic Ultraviolet
10.14 American Ultraviolet
10.15 Brandon Medical
