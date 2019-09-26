2020 Nissan TITAN delivers bold design with more power and technology

/EIN News/ -- WHAT’S NEW:



Retuned 5.6-liter Endurance ® V8 with 400 horsepower – the most powerful standard V8 in class 1 – matched with new 9-speed automatic transmission

New “Powerful Warrior” exterior design

Refined interior design offering first-class accommodations, available Integrated Command Center with 9” high-resolution touchscreen display

On sale in early 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nissan TITAN full-size pickup undergoes an extensive redesign for the 2020 model year. The new TITAN features substantial powertrain updates and unique styling for different trim levels. TITAN now also offers standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 across all grade levels.

Nissan continues to provide America’s Best Truck Warranty2 for the 2020 TITAN, with 5-year/100,000 mile bumper-to-bumper coverage. TITAN has also demonstrated exceptional quality as the top-ranked “Large Light Duty Truck” in the J.D. Power 2019 Initial Quality Study (IQS).

Every 2020 TITAN is powered by a 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 gasoline engine rated at 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. Both horsepower and torque ratings are the best in class1.

The engine utilizes Nissan's VVEL (Variable Valve Event & Lift) technology, which combines hydraulic-controlled variable valve timing and electronically controlled variable valve lift on the intake side to provide high performance and crisp response. The Endurance® V8 also features Direct Injection Gas (DIG™) technology, which provides better wide-open throttle performance and improved fuel economy and emissions performance (versus a non-direct-injection system) by reducing engine knock, improving combustion stability and offering precise injection control.

The engine is mated with a new 9-speed automatic transmission with a larger final gear ratio of 3.692:1– providing more torque at the wheels in a given gear and smoother and faster acceleration. For example, 50 mph to 70 mph acceleration is estimated to have been improved by almost a full second (compared to the previous TITAN equipped with a 7-speed automatic transmission). The larger range also means better range coverage for optimal power on standing starts and at cruising speeds. The powertrain feel is more linear through the gears.

The 2020 TITAN is available in a choice of 4x2 or 4x4 drive configurations. Nissan TITAN 4x4 models feature a transfer case designed to ensure maximum power distribution in every gear. It distributes torque to both ends and provides four-wheel drive when added traction is needed on snow, ice, sand, mud, dirt, water or gravel.

Durable off-road performance has also been emphasized, with features such as Hill Descent Control (PRO-4X only), Hill Start Assist, Brake Limited-Slip Differential (BLSD) and electronic locking rear differential.

The 2020 TITAN features an enhanced Off Road Gauge that displays the vehicle’s tire angle, relative pitch and roll angles. Without using a gyroscope, a new method was developed to calculate the vehicle’s orientation using accelerometer data and calculating the vehicle’s G-force. Nissan’s new gauge is expected to be the most accurate (versus competition) at higher speeds.

A bold, confident redesigned exterior

The 2020 TITAN redesign was led by a team at Nissan Design America (NDA) in La Jolla, Calif., the creators of both the original TITAN and the current generation designs. Following a theme of “Powerful Warrior,” the designers emphasized the truck’s solid-beam construction and commanding presence with a high-tech appearance for the large LED headlights and “double boomerang” LED Daytime Running Lights.

The redesigned TITAN lineup offers three unique grille designs to give the truck TITAN’s powerful new look includes a higher degree of differentiation between grade levels – one model with different personas. For example, there are three different grille designs, allowing for more owner customization straight from the factory.

The new headlights produce around 120 percent more light output in low beam than the previous TITAN design, giving the driver a much better view of both ahead and the sides of the road. They are standard on TITAN PRO-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve grades. The available LED fog lights add another 15 degrees of visibility on each side of the TITAN’s front end. High Beam Assist, which allows drivers to leave the light stalk in high beam position indefinitely without blinding drivers or pedestrians, is standard on all grades.

The new daytime running lights are among the largest ever produced by Nissan and consist of four LED boards putting out 800 lumens each. They are standard on PRO-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve grade levels.

New all-LED lighting has been added to the pickup bed, using four light sources for full surround lighting. The rear exterior design includes new LED lights and tailgate finishers. TITAN PRO-4X features a black finisher, while Platinum Reserve utilizes a Satin Chrome finisher.

Other new exterior items include the front bumper, fog lights, badging and new wheel designs. The new interlocking frame grille and surround is designed to convey strength, boldness and precision while enhancing cooling performance for the 5.6-liter V8 engine.

There are three dynamic new colors among the palette of nine total exterior colors. Color availability is matched specifically to model grades. The new colors are Red Alert, Baja Storm, and Cardinal Red Metallic (premium color). Carryover colors include Brilliant Silver Metallic, Gun Metallic, Super Black, Pearl White TriCoat (premium color), Glacier White and Deep Blue Pearl.

First-class interior with available high-resolution 9” touchscreen

The sense of commanding technology continues into the redesigned TITAN interior, which combines first-class accommodations with a sense of crafted detailing and premium finishes. A 7.0-inch programmable driver information display is nearly three inches larger than most competitors’ displays and helps ensure that customers can access meaningful vehicle information easily and clearly.

TITAN’s standard 8.0-inch center area display is the largest standard screen in the class, while the available Integrated Command Center with 9.0-inch WXGA touchscreen features WXGA resolution – higher than HD. It serves as the gateway to the 2020 TITAN’s enhanced next-generation connectivity that includes standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™. The internal WiFi router allows rear seat passengers to stream their favorite network content (WiFi subscription required, sold separately). Up to six devices can be connected with a connection speed of up to 45Mbps.

The next-generation NissanConnect® allows over- the-air (OTA) software updates, new safety and security features, HD Traffic and Google Places/Search3.

Special attention was also paid to the design of every detail, from the new, innovative flexible smartphone holder/charging system to placement of the assist grips. A few things haven’t changed, such as the available 12-speaker Fender® Premium Audio System with a 485-watt, 9-channel amplifier with Panasonic’s proprietary Acoustic Motion Control™. And, every 2020 TITAN includes front and rear Zero Gravity seats that help maximize posture positioning for enhanced comfort during long distance driving.

The 2020 TITAN’s first-class interior accommodations also include specially selected seat and trim materials and finishers for each grade level. Interior storage has also been enhanced for the new model year, including front and rear door storage capacity and additional assist grips.

TITAN Crew Cab model occupants are treated to a new available Dual Panel Panoramic Moonroof, the first offered on TITAN and one of the largest in the segment measuring over three-feet square.

Standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 with class-exclusive Rear Automatic Braking

The 2020 TITAN is a showcase for Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies, starting with standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 – a suite of six advanced driver-assist systems. Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and class-exclusive Rear Automatic Braking.

The new TITAN also features a number of other available advanced technologies – Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Around View Monitor, Intelligent Cruise Control, Intelligent Driver Alertness and Traffic Sign Recognition. Nissan’s innovative Rear Door Alert is standard on all grade levels. And, the 2020 TITAN now includes eight air bags (versus the previous six) and four seat belt pretensioners (versus the previous two).

The 2020 TITAN will be offered in King Cab and Crew Cab body configurations and five well-equipped grade levels – S, SV, PRO-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve.

