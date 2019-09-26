The World Market for Cardiology Information System (CIS) to 2027 by Component, System, End-user and Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiology Information System (CIS) - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cardiology Information System (CIS) market accounted for $32.07 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $78.76 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing number of hospitals, favourable government initiatives and growing adoption of integrated systems by healthcare providers. However, integration and interoperability are restricting the market growth.



Based on the product, the software segment is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising number of hospitals and the consequent increase in the demand for CVIS and CPACS, among other technologies.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is growing lucratively during the forecast period due to rising incidence & prevalence of the cardiovascular disease in China and an increasing number of L3A hospitals in China.



Some of the key players in global Cardiology Information System (CIS) market are Crealife, Medical Technology, Esaote China Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Infinitt Healthcare Co., Ltd., Central Data Networks, Siemens Healthcare, Ge Healthcare, Fujifilm Medical Systems, Merge Healthcare and McKesson Corporation.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hardware

5.3 Software

5.4 Services



6 Global Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market, By System

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Standalone Systems

6.3 Cardiology PACS

6.4 Integrated Systems

6.5 Cardiology Information System



7 Global Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 L3b & L2 Hospitals

7.3 L3a Hospitals



8 Global Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Crealife Medical Technology

10.2 Esaote China Ltd.

10.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.4 Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd.

10.5 Central Data Networks

10.6 Siemens Healthcare

10.7 GE Healthcare

10.8 Fujifilm Medical Systems

10.9 Merge Healthcare

10.10 McKesson Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o8fvjm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.