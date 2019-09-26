Assistive Robotics: Global Market Insights, Trends & Opportunities 2018-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assistive Robotics - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Assistive Robotics Market accounted for $3.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $17.69 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.



Increasing occurrence of strokes and spinal cord injuries and expanding insurance coverage for therapeutic exoskeletons and robotic surgeries are the factors driving the market growth. However, the necessity to put up with various industrial standards and certifications may hinder market growth.



By Type, Physically Assistive Robots segment held is likely to have a huge demand due to the escalating cases of spinal cord injuries leading to an increase in the adoption of exoskeleton robots in rehabilitation centers, and by individuals with disabilities. Based on Geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the shortage of trained care workers, coupled with the rising geriatric population.



Some of the key players profiled in the Assistive Robotics Market include Kinova Robotics, ReWalk Robotics, Fourier Intelligence, Cyberdyne, SoftBank Robotics, Blue Frog Robotics, Barrett Technology, Intuitive Surgical, Focal Meditech, Hocoma, Ekso Bionics, F&P Robotics, Rex Bionics, DreamFace Technologies, and CT Asia Robotics.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Assistive Robotics Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Socially Assistive Robots

5.3 Physically Assistive Robots

5.4 Mixed Assistive Robots

5.4.1 Neurosurgical Robotic Systems

5.4.2 Laparoscopic Robotic Systems

5.4.3 Orthopaedic Robotic Systems

5.5 Other Types



6 Global Assistive Robotics Market, By Mobility

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mobile

6.3 Stationary



7 Global Assistive Robotics Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Handicap Assistance

7.3 Surgery Assistance

7.4 Elderly Assistance

7.5 Public Relation

7.6 Defense

7.7 Industrial

7.8 Companionship

7.9 Other Applications



8 Global Assistive Robotics Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Kinova Robotics

10.2 ReWalk Robotics

10.3 Fourier Intelligence

10.4 Cyberdyne

10.5 SoftBank Robotics

10.6 Blue Frog Robotics

10.7 Barrett Technology

10.8 Intuitive Surgical

10.9 Focal Meditech

10.10 Hocoma

10.11 Ekso Bionics

10.12 F&P Robotics

10.13 Rex Bionics

10.14 DreamFace Technologies

10.15 CT Asia Robotics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t0h187

