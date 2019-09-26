LTCC & HTCC Materials: Global Market Set to Reach $1.42 Billion by 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global LTCC & HTCC Market Analysis & Outlook, 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global LTCC Market and HTCC market accounted for $0.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.42 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors such as growing requirement for ceramic substrates in applications with super high-frequency and rising claim for extremely high-efficiency electronic devices are driving the market growth. However, issues related to reparability act as the restraining factors for market growth. Moreover, the rising requirement for nanotechnology and systems with high-end computing will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.



By process type, LTCC segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for these components in automotive, telecommunication, aviation & defence, medical segments. This procedure permits metallization with materials like copper, silver, and gold at a low temperature. It offers properties like low-loss of electric signals, expanded usefulness, excellent stability, and reliability.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand for technologically advanced electronic devices for its use in several applications has led to innovations and developments in the electronics sector of this region.



Some of the key players in LTCC Market and HTCC market include KOA Corporation, TDK Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Micro Systems Technologies, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Nikko Company, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., DowDuPont Inc., Yokowo Co., Ltd., NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. and Maruwa Co., Ltd.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End-User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global LTCC Market and HTCC Market, By Material Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Ceramic Material

5.3 Glass-Ceramic Material



6 Global LTCC Market and HTCC Market, By Process Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 High-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (HTCC)

6.3 Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC)



7 Global LTCC Market and HTCC Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Engine Management System

7.3 Control Units

7.4 Entertainment & Navigation Systems

7.5 Electronic Power Steering

7.6 Transmission Control Units

7.7 Antilock Brake Systems

7.8 Light-Emitting Diode (LEDs)

7.9 Airbag Control Modules

7.10 Other Applications



8 Global LTCC Market and HTCC Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Medical

8.3 Aerospace & Defense

8.4 Telecommunications

8.5 Consumer Electronics

8.6 Automotive

8.7 Industrial

8.8 Other End-Users



9 Global LTCC Market and HTCC Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 KOA Corporation

11.2 TDK Corporation

11.3 Kyocera Corporation

11.4 Micro Systems Technologies

11.5 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

11.6 Nikko Company

11.7 Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

11.8 DowDuPont Inc.

11.9 Yokowo Co. Ltd.

11.10 NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.

11.11 Maruwa Co. Ltd.



