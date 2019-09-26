Sigma Announces October Lineup of Dealer Photography Workshops

Sigma experts lead hands-on workshops for all skill levels covering portrait, dance, macro photography and more

/EIN News/ -- RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Corporation of America , a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced its Dealer Workshop lineup for the month of October, featuring six specialty workshops for photographers of all skill levels. Photographers can refine their skills through these Sigma expert-led workshops with unique hands-on experiences. Workshops will cover macro, portraiture, fashion photography and more. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to try out Sigma’s hottest lenses!



PFLI Photorama with Hunt’s Photo & Video

- Where: Farmingdale, NY

- When: October 6, 2019

Join Sigma and the Photographic Federation of Long Island (PFLI) Camera Clubs for a photographic journey in the Arboretum at Farmingdale State College. Sigma rep Marc Farb will be on hand to loan out Sigma lenses to shoot macro and other focal lengths. Special discounts and Sigma swag will be available for attendees!

Macro Fest with Pixel Connection

- Where: Avon, OH

- When: October 19-20, 2019

Hosted by Pixel Connection, join Sigma Pro David FitzSimmons for two exclusive workshops during Macro Fest. On Saturday, join David for a live animal workshop; attendees will leave with an understanding of techniques, challenges, and purposes for photographing creatures against white backgrounds. Everyone will get a chance to photograph critters such as turtles, lizards, and rabbits while learning lighting, posing, and post-processing. Then, on Sunday, David will host a comprehensive macro photography workshop. Learn how to produce extraordinary close-up images of plants, animals, and other small subjects. After a classroom session, join David in the field for hands-on instruction at Miller Nature Preserve, just two minutes south of Pixel Connection. Sigma rep Brian Matsumoto will be on hand to loan Sigma lenses.

Hunt’s Photo & Video 43rd Annual Fall Show

- Where: Melrose, MA

- When: October 18-20, 2019

Attendees can visit the Sigma booth at the Hunt’s Photo 43rd Annual Fall Show to see the entire lineup of award winning Sigma lenses. Sigma rep Marc Farb will be at the counter to answer questions and will be speaking on several different topics at the show!

Sigma Workshops at PhotoPlus Expo 2019

- Where: New York, NY

- When: October 24-26, 2019

The PhotoPlus Expo is the largest photography and imaging event in North America. Attendees can visit Sigma on booth 837 to see the brand new mirrorless fp camera, as well as the new Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 Art, 45mm F2.8 Contemporary and 35mm F1.2 Art lenses. There will be a variety of engaging workshops led by Sigma representatives covering popular topics like dance, fashion and wildlife photography. Sigma lenses will be available on loan.

Macro Photography Class at FotoClave 2019

- Where: Pleasanton, CA

- When: October 27, 2019

FotoClave is a premier photography forum for Central and Northern California, drawing the finest digital photographers together for a weekend of learning and camaraderie. On Sunday, October 27, join Sigma Pro David FitzSimmons for an exciting macro photography class. Attendees will learn about lens selection, camera settings and lighting techniques to get the most out of macro photography. Sigma rep Lew Held will be available to answer any questions.

Brewery Portrait Shoot with Milford Photo

- Where: New Haven, CT

- When: October 29, 2019

Hosted by Milford Photo, this free, three hour event will allow attendees to practice their portrait photography skills in a unique setting. Attendees will have the chance to try out Sigma’s sought-after Art lenses, available on loan to shoot models around the brewery. Sigma tech rep Marc Farb will be available to assist with any questions.

Full details for each of Sigma’s October workshops can be found on the Sigma event calendar .

About Sigma Dealer Workshops

Designed in collaboration with Sigma dealers around the country, the Sigma Dealer Workshop program engages photographers through a mix of classroom lectures, hands-on workshops, and real-world shoots. Led by Sigma technical representatives and photography experts, workshop topics cover popular photography genres such as astrophotography, landscape, portraiture and more. Photographers of all skill levels, from novice to professional, are welcome to attend. Sigma Dealer Workshop schedules and logistics, including registration, cost, special promotions, and agenda, can be found on the Sigma Events webpage.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, SIGMA has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the SIGMA Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and SIGMA, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, SIGMA entered into the world of cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the SIGMA benchmark of excellence, the cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, SIGMA continues its storied tradition of innovative imaging excellence. The introduction of 11 award-winning SIGMA Art lenses in native L-Mount format demonstrates SIGMA’s continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With these lenses, even more shooters can now leverage SIGMA’s renowned optical formula.

SIGMA continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the SIGMA Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about SIGMA, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on SIGMA Blog , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

Nick Govoni

Zazil Media Group for Sigma Corporation of America

(p) 978-866-7354

(e) nick@zazilmediagroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5971230-3525-4153-bc3f-2c78b2406165.

Photo Walk with Sigma Ambassador, McKenzie Deakins, at the Pinners Conference in Texas Sigma Ambassador, McKenzie Deakins, teaches attendees how to capture crisp beautiful images at the Pinners Conference in September.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.