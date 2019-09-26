Accounts Payable Automation: Worldwide Market Analysis (2018-2027) by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Type, End-user, Geography, and Competition

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accounts Payable Automation - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Accounts Payable Automation market accounted for $1.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.08 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2018 to 2027.



Growing demand to reduce the delayed payments and improve the compliance rate and increasing demand to diminish fraudulent transactions are boosting the market growth. However, lacking insufficient data encryption and security are inhibiting the market growth.



On the end-user, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance segment has growing prominence due to maximize staff productivity and save the time of personnel. Accounts payable is a simple but monotonous process in the banking system. It requires extracting vendor information, validating it and then processing the payment.



By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to increase in automation of business process to reduce errors and several vendors expanding their business in this region.



Some of the key players in this market include Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Yat Software, Xero Tipalti, SAP Ariba, Sage Software, PaySimple, Norming Software, MineralTree, Micronetics, KashFlow Software, Intuit, Freshbooks, FinancialForce, Coupa Software, Comarch, Brightpearl, Bottomline Technologies, Araize and Acclivity Group.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Accounts Payable Automation Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Services

5.2.1 Advisory

5.2.2 Implementation and Integration

5.2.3 Managed Services

5.2.4 Professional Services

5.2.5 Support and Maintenance

5.3 Solution



6 Global Accounts Payable Automation Market, By Deployment type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cloud

6.3 On-premises



7 Global Accounts Payable Automation Market, By Organization type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

7.3 Large Enterprises



8 Global Accounts Payable Automation Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Manufacturing

8.3 Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

8.4 Healthcare

8.5 Energy and Utilities

8.6 Consumer Goods and Retail

8.7 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

8.8 Other End Users



9 Global Accounts Payable Automation Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

11.2 Yat Software

11.3 Xero

11.4 Tipalti

11.5 SAP Ariba

11.6 Sage Software

11.7 PaySimple

11.8 Norming Software

11.9 MineralTree

11.10 Micronetics

11.11 KashFlow Software

11.12 Intuit

11.13 Freshbooks

11.14 FinancialForce

11.15 Coupa Software

11.16 Comarch

11.17 Brightpearl

11.18 Bottomline Technologies

11.19 Araize

11.20 Acclivity Group



