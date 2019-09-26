There were 561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,488 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Highlands Union Bank

September 26, 2019

For release at 10:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Consent prohibition against Bettie McGuire Shomaker, former employee of Highlands Union Bank, Abingdon, Virginia, for violating lending policies for her own benefit.

