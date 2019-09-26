Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Highlands Union Bank
September 26, 2019
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Highlands Union Bank
For release at 10:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent prohibition against Bettie McGuire Shomaker, former employee of Highlands Union Bank, Abingdon, Virginia, for violating lending policies for her own benefit.
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
