Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Analysis, 2018-2027 by Fabric, Type, Active Agent, Finishing Techniques, Application, Geography, and Competition
The Global Antimicrobial Textile market accounted for $8.88 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $16.2 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
Some of the factors such as increasing geriatric population, technological advancements and regulations are driving the market. However, strict environmental regulations for the use of antimicrobial products that contain harmful chemicals is restraining the market growth.
Based on the application, medical textiles is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to the usage of antimicrobial textiles in hospitals helps to mitigate the dangers of a widespread disease outbreak. By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the investments in industries, increasing disposable income of people, changing lifestyles and increasing economic growth rates.
Some of the key players in global antimicrobial textile market include A World of Wipes, Balvigna Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd, Barjan Manufacturing Ltd, Innova Tex, Maine-Lee Technology Group LLC, Meditex Technology, Medtronic, Smartfiber AG, Stafford Textile Ltd, Sun Dream Enterprise Co Ltd, Surgicotfab Textiles Private Limited, Suzhou Chunshen Environment Protection Fiber Co Ltd, Swicofil AG, and Toyobo Co Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market, By Fabric
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Cotton
5.3 Polyamide
5.4 Polyester
5.5 Other Fabrics
6 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Styrenic Block Copolymer
6.3 Styrene Butadiene Rubber
6.4 Polybutadiene Rubber
6.5 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber
6.6 Butyl Rubber
7 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market, By Active Agent
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Bio-Based Agents
7.2.1 Chitosan
7.2.2 Other Bio-Based Agents
7.3 Metal & Metallic Salts
7.3.1 Copper
7.3.2 Silver
7.3.3 Zinc
7.3.4 Other Metal & Metallic Salts
7.4 Synthetic Organic Compounds
7.4.1 Polyhexamethylene Biguanides (PHMB)
7.4.2 Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (QACS)
7.4.3 Triclosan
7.4.4 Zinc Pyrithione
8 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market, By Finishing Techniques
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Exhaust
8.3 Foam Finishing Method
8.4 Pad-Dry-Cure
8.5 Spraying
9 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Apparel
9.2.1 Sportswear
9.2.2 Intimates
9.2.3 Outdoor Clothing
9.3 Industrial Textile
9.3.1 HVAC System
9.3.2 Filters
9.4 Commercial Textiles
9.4.1 Protective Wear
9.4.2 Other Commercial Textiles
9.5 Home Textiles
9.5.1 Carpets
9.5.2 Bedding
9.5.3 Curtains & Drapes
9.5.4 Other Home Textiles
9.6 Medical Textiles
9.6.1 Attire
9.6.2 Sheets & Blankets
9.6.3 Surgical Supplies & Wipes
9.6.4 Other Medical Textiles
9.7 Other Applications
9.7.1 Socks & Shoe Inserts
9.7.2 Footwear
10 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 A World of Wipes
12.2 Balvigna Weaving Mills Pvt. Ltd.
12.3 Barjan Manufacturing Ltd.
12.4 Innova Tex
12.5 Maine-Lee Technology Group LLC
12.6 Meditex Technology
12.7 Medtronic
12.8 Smartfiber AG
12.9 Stafford Textile Ltd.
12.10 Sun Dream Enterprise Co. Ltd.
12.11 Surgicotfab Textiles Private Limited
12.12 Suzhou Chunshen Environment Protection Fiber Co. Ltd.
12.13 Swicofil AG
12.14 Toyobo Co. Ltd.
