U.S. Colonic Stents Market Is Expected to Hit $9.41 Million by 2026

Prevalence of colorectal cancer in the U.S., and significant agreements & collaborations in the colonic stent industry propel the growth of the U.S. Colonic Stents market. The colorectal cancer segment contributed to 88% of the total market revenue in 2018. On the other hand, based on end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for the major share in 2018.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Colonic Stents market was estimated at $6.44 Million in 2018, and is expected to hit $9.41 Million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market including top winning strategies, industry drivers and restraints, market size & forecast, market classification, and competitive scenario.

High incidence of colorectal cancer in the U.S., and significant agreements & collaborations in the colonic stent industry drive the growth of the U.S. Colonic Stents market. On the other hand, product recalls associated with colonic stents restrict the growth to some extent. However, development of innovative smartphone applications is expected to create a number of lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.



The nitinol stent segment to dominate till 2026-

Based on product type, the nitinol stent segment accounted for 84% of the total market revenue in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the study period. The elgiloy stent segment, on the other hand, is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.7% by 2026.

The colorectal cancer segment to rule the roost-

Based on indication, the colorectal cancer segment contributed to 88% of the total market share in 2018 and is anticipated to lead the trail during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the benign colonic strictures segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the estimated period.

The hospitals segment to be lucrative by 2026-

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment held the major share in 2018, generating 85% of the total market. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of4.9% during 2019–2026.

Leading market players-

The key market players analyzed in the cloud storage market report include MI-TECH, Olympus Corporation, Cook Medical Inc., Ella-CS, Taewoong, and Boston Scientific Corporation. These market players have adopted several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to gain a stronghold in the industry.

