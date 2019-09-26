MINTEC NAMED ‘NATIONAL WINNER’ IN PRESTIGIOUS EUROPEAN COMPETITION

Mintec Analytics Mintec European Business Award

Mintec has been named ‘National Winner’ in the 2019 European Business Awards, one of the world’s largest business competitions.

We are proud to have been recognized for such a prestigious award. We believe that this is because we are always working to deliver value to our customers.” — Spencer Wicks, CEO

BOURNE END, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintec has been named ‘National Winner’ in the 2019 European Business Awards, one of the world’s largest business competitions.

It was chosen from 2,753 businesses named as ‘Ones to Watch’ in a list of business excellence published in July and selected as a National Winner by a panel of independent judges including business leaders, politicians, and academics. It is the best business in the United Kingdom in the Digital Technology Award category and will now go on to represent the United Kingdom in the final stage of the competition.

Mintec is the leading provider of market price data and analysis for more than 14,000 food ingredients and associated materials. Through the cutting-edge SaaS platform, Mintec Analytics delivers increased price visibility, improved budget management and greater spend control to the world's largest brands, enabling them to implement more efficient & sustainable procurement strategies.

Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec, said: “We are proud to have been recognized for such a prestigious award. We believe that this is because we are always working to deliver value to our customers - by empowering them to understand their supplier prices, analyze their spend and ensure they are better able to control their costs.”

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards, said: “This is a significant achievement and Mintec is an outstanding leader in their field. To be chosen as a National Winner means you show great innovation, ethics, and success and are one of the best businesses in Europe. We wish Mintec the best of luck in the final round.”

Mintec will head to Warsaw, Poland on the 3rd and 4th of December to complete a final round of judging and attend both a Summit to engage in business issues and the Gala Ceremony where the overall category winners for the 2019 European Business Awards will be announced.

The European Business Awards is now in its 12th year and its primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe. This year it considered over 120,000 businesses from 33 countries. Sponsors and partners include Inflexion, Germany Trade & Invest, and Cision PR Newswire.



For further press information or for case studies/interviews, please contact:

David Bateman

Head of Marketing

Mintec

www.mintecglobal.com

About Mintec

Mintec enables the world's largest food retailers, manufacturers, and service brands to implement more efficient & sustainable procurement strategies. Helping them to track the price of their food ingredients and associated costs.

Mintec empowers its customers to better understand supplier prices, analyze their spend and negotiate with confidence. Ensuring they are best placed to reduce costs, manage risk and increase their efficiency, helping to maximize their margins.



EBA: Vanessa Wood at the European Business Awards on +44 (0) 796 666 6657 or email vanessa.wood@businessawardseurope.com; jenny.redmore@businessawardseurope.com

About the European Business Awards:

The European Business Awards is one of the world’s largest and most prestigious cross border, cross-sector business competitions. Its primary purpose is to support and develop a stronger, more successful, innovative and ethical business community in Europe, as it believes businesses play a key role in addressing major issues faced across the world.

The European Business Awards is now in its 12th year. This year it considered over 120,000 businesses from 33 countries. Sponsors and partners include Inflexion, Germany Trade & Invest, RSM and Cision PR Newswire.

Data-driven insight into food commodity prices



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.