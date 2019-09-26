BlytzPay makes it two in a row with Best in Show win at FinovateFall 2019

Firm follows up FinovateSpring 2019 Best in Show win to further demonstrate the unique and tangible benefits of its communication and payment platform

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – BlytzPay , a mobile-pay and communications technology company created to simplify payment processing for companies of all sizes, today announces it has won Best in Show at FinovateFall 2019, following up its Best in Show win earlier this year at FinovateSpring .



BlytzPay CEO Robyn Burkinshaw presented the company’s mobile wallet and communications technology during the conference and again won the audience vote over 78 other international competitors. BlytzPay joins an esteemed group of previous multi-conference winners such as MX, Yodlee and LearnVest and is well-positioned to continue its rapid growth while solving the communication and bill pay challenges faced by merchants and consumers.

BlytzPay offers a comprehensive, easy-to-use solution that enables businesses to communicate with, invoice and collect from their customers via text messages and email. Leveraging today’s most utilized communications channels makes paying bills as easy as “Text. Pay. Done.”

Robyn Burkinshaw, CEO of BlytzPay, said, “This win is a recognition of the hard work of a tremendous team of individuals dedicated to making a difference in the lives of consumers. It’s also a huge validation of our platform and the elegant way it solves the challenges merchants and consumers face on a daily basis. Given the diversity of audiences at both Finovate conferences, from venture capital and private equity investors to leaders from banking and other financial institutions, the wins demonstrate that stakeholders throughout the industry feel the platform is transformative.”

Burkinshaw continued, “Our focus on creating simple solutions that break down barriers between merchants and consumers, while addressing the needs of the financially underserved, will continue to be our focus. These wins, and the encouragement of the industry, will serve to push us harder to refine and grow our platform. The sky is the limit, and I am incredibly grateful to be part of the amazing team making this happen.”

For more information about BlytzPay or to schedule a meeting, email Trevor Atwood, SVP of sales, at trevor@blytzpay.com .

About BlytzPay

BlytzPay is a technology company focused on improving communications and payments between businesses and consumers. BlytzPay’s app-less mobile communications and payment solution provides businesses with a platform to deepen customer relationships and modernize the cumbersome invoicing and payment process. With BlytzPay, the entire process really is as simple as “Text. Pay. Done!” BlytzPay was founded in 2017 in Salt Lake City and won Best of Show at the FinovateSpring 2019 conference and again at FinovateFall 2019.

For more information, visit https://blytzpay.com .

About Finovate

The Finovate Group is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs.

For more information, visit https://finovate.com .



