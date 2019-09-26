Pixelworks TrueCut Motion Grading Receives 2019 Entertainment Technology Lumiere Award

Company to be Honored at the 10th Annual Technology Lumiere Awards Ceremony on October 28th

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of advanced visual processing solutions, has won the esteemed Advanced Imaging Society’s (AIS) 2019 Entertainment Technology Lumiere Award for its recently launched TrueCut ® Motion Grading tools – a key element in the TrueCut Video Platform for Cinematic Motion and HDR announced by the Company earlier this year.



The TrueCut platform is the industry’s first solution to give filmmakers the ability to cinematically fine-tune Motion Blur, Judder and Frame-rate appearance. Used as a part of the creative process, TrueCut Motion Grading empowers filmmakers to deliver at a cinematically tuned high frame-rate, while filming at any frame-rate. This allows for a broader set of motion appearances than previously possible. The platform takes full advantage of today’s incredible cinema and home-entertainment displays, while also ensuring a consistent motion appearance across different devices and screens that is faithful to the original artistic intent.

“We were impressed with the TrueCut platform’s ability to empower filmmakers and extend creative control and reach of motion appearance,” said AIS President, Jim Chabin. “On behalf of AIS, I would like to congratulate Pixelworks on this award.”

The Advanced Imaging Society Technology Award program annually acknowledges and celebrates technologies and processes demonstrating both innovation and impact in advancing the future of the entertainment and media industries, including but not limited to theatrical, television broadcast, video, virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, stereoscopic 3D, themed attractions, and other forms of relevant content. This year’s award ceremony will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on Monday, October 28, 2019.

“It is a tremendous honor to receive the 2019 Entertainment Technology Lumiere Award, and we are excited to see the growth in adoption of the TrueCut platform,” said Richard Miller, Executive Vice President of Technology, Pixelworks. “This award aptly recognizes the numerous technology breakthroughs of Dr. Bob Zhang, our visionary CTO, and his extraordinary team of visual algorithm and picture quality experts, architects and engineers. Congratulations Bob!”

About the Advanced Imaging Society

The Advanced Imaging Society is a non-profit trade association whose members include major Hollywood studios and top technology companies. The mission of AIS is to advance the arts and technologies of HDR, AI, Game Engine, Cloud, Work Stations, RealTime Rendering, Content Security, Virtual Production, VR, AR and other entertainment technologies.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks, the Pixelworks logo and TrueCut are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

