Inspire expands into DC market to promote sustainability as a lifestyle through a new partnership with Lime

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire, one of the fastest growing clean technology companies in the US, today announced a new partnership with Lime, the global leader in shared micro mobility, to provide easy access to 100% renewable energy to Lime Juicers in Washington D.C. and Montgomery County. Through this partnership, Lime Juicers can further reduce the carbon footprint of Lime’s scooter operations in the region, while adopting clean energy to power their homes. This partnership also marks Inspire’s launch into a new market territory, further expanding Inspire’s reach, while increasing access to renewables within the area.



Through this partnership, Lime Juicers, independent contractors who collect and charge Lime scooters each night, will gain a powerful new tool. By signing up, Lime Juicers will gain exclusive access to Inspire’s innovative clean energy subscription service, empowering them to take control of their energy costs and reduce their overall carbon footprint. And for a limited time, Lime Juicers will also be eligible to earn “free clean energy” just for enrolling.

“We're thrilled to partner with Inspire as we deepen our commitment to the environment with sustainable transportation alternatives. Inspire will help empower our Juicers to not only save money but to make a difference, knowing that each time they charge a scooter, they will be using one hundred percent renewable energy,” said Andrew Savage, VP, Head of Sustainability, Lime. “Lime is a mission-driven company, built on the principle of making cities more sustainable and we’re proud to take this next step towards a more sustainable future.”

Lime's Juicer program assists in stimulating local economies and positively impacting communities by helping people supplement their income in a flexible way. The more they Juice, the more Juicers will get paid. This renewable energy program will not only expand Lime’s Juicer community in Washington D.C. and Montgomery County, but it will also extend Lime’s renewable energy focus by ensuring the energy Juicers’ use in their daily lives is backed by renewable energy. With Inspire’s innovative subscription energy plan, Juicers can charge even more scooters for one flat monthly energy supply price.

“Lime has completely changed the way we move through our cities by creating an accessible, user-friendly network for transportation,” said Patrick Maloney, CEO of Inspire. “Today’s consumers are passionate and savvy about how their behaviors impact the environment — we’re proud to offer a service that makes it easy to choose sustainable energy to power their lives.”

“Lime’s mission could not be more aligned with our goals to make sustainability more accessible,” said Wannie Park, VP of Corporate Development at Inspire. “Together, we will accelerate our common mission of making urban areas more sustainable and more accessible — I can’t wait to see what we accomplish together in this new market.”

Inspire has set itself apart by upending the traditional utility experience consumers have known for generations. Consumers today not only want choice, but also convenience and peace of mind. With a consumer-focused approach, Inspire makes it easy to adopt a clean energy lifestyle by providing consumers with a clean energy subscription, similar to other managed subscription such as Spotify for music or Netflix for content. Inspire’s monthly clean energy subscription service pairs 100% renewable energy with smart devices, energy management, professional installation and on-bill financing to make adoption of renewable energy the easy choice. For more on this partnership and Inspire’s offerings, visit helloInspire.com/Lime .

About Inspire

Launched in 2014, Inspire's mission is to create a brighter energy future by delivering the world’s first consumer-focused clean energy platform for the energy efficient smart home. Inspire identified the opportunity to make a significant impact to combat the effects of climate change at the consumer level – replacing dirty energy with clean energy in the home. Inspire combines software, hardware, and services to deliver scalable impact and improve efficiency in the fight against climate change. A Certified B-Corp, Inspire products are available in select areas across the U.S. via helloinspire.com. The company is privately held, with offices in Santa Monica, CA and Philadelphia, PA.

