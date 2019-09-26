BioLargo Signs Memorandum of Understanding with BKT and City of Daegu

/EIN News/ -- Westminster, CA, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with BKT Co. Ltd (and its US subsidiary Tomorrow Water), and the City of Daegu, South Korea. The MOU represents the formation of a strategic alliance aimed at exploring opportunities for BioLargo’s technologies in the water and wastewater industry of South Korea. The MOU calls for an initial focus by the group on seeking clients to utilize BioLargo’s disruptive odor and VOC control product, CupriDyne® Clean, in South Korea’s wastewater treatment industry.



BKT Co. Ltd (www.bkt21.com) is a major wastewater treatment solutions provider in South Korea and Vietnam which prides itself in developing and adopting innovative, environmentally friendly technologies and practices. The City of Daegu, nicknamed South Korea’s Hub of Creative Economy, is developing a regional water innovation cluster aimed at fostering the development and deployment of novel, disruptive technologies into South Korea and Asia’s water industry, intending to create a future “global hub” for water industries. Daegu’s mayor, Kwon Young-jin, was present to sign the MOU at the signing ceremony, which took place at WEFTEC 2019.

President of BioLargo’s Odor-No-More subsidiary Joseph Provenzano commented, “We hold BKT in the highest esteem. It is a technological innovator and is well-regarded for its leadership in water and wastewater science. This strategic alliance is a result of our successful trials managing odors in hog production and livestock wastewater facilities, BKT’s testing of our product at their Korean facilities, and their recognition of the potential for CupriDyne® Clean to solve odor and VOC control challenges in an affordable, environmentally friendly way.”

BioLargo President & CEO Dennis P. Calvert commented, “Although South Korea and Asia is an enormous opportunity for our technology, we want to be very careful with whom we choose to partner in that market. BKT has an unparalleled reputation in Korea and the confidence of the City of Daegu.”

The CEO of Tomorrow Water (www.tomorrowwater.com), Dong Woo Kim, commented, “It is our pleasure to introduce a safe and environmentally friendly odor control product into the Korean market. We believe this will lead to other big Asian markets, and by leveraging the communication channel and network that the City of Daegu has, this will be a very possible scenario. There is also the potential for us to introduce BioLargo’s AOS (Advanced Oxidation System) into Korea’s wastewater treatment industry by utilizing the experience and network that BKT has. We see lots of collaboration potential between the two entities."

BioLargo has posted images and video from the MOU signing ceremony at https://biolargo.blogspot.com/2019/09/biolargo-signs-memorandum-of.html .

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovative technology developer and environmental engineering company driven by a mission to "make life better" by delivering robust, sustainable solutions for a broad range of industries and applications, with a focus on clean water, clean air, and advanced wound care. We develop and commercialize disruptive technologies by providing the capital, support, and expertise to expedite them from "cradle" to "maturity" (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.odornomore.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. Our subsidiary Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com) features effective and gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President & CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.