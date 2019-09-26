Sanjel Energy Services completes an impressive 18,500 service jobs safely and successfully in only three years of operation

The Canadian cementing company will be at the 2019 SPE Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition this month showcasing its latest innovative technology and unique cementing solutions

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanjel Energy Services (Sanjel Energy), a leading cementing services company in Canada, is proud to be celebrating three years in operation with significant achievements, including completing more than 18,500 service jobs for its extensive customer base and conducting a collaborative study with the University of Alberta on how stress affects well integrity.



Sanjel Energy is leading the study with the University of Alberta to quantify the impact of stress-induced 3D fractures on cement integrity. The findings are providing a deeper understanding of how to optimize cementing technologies that deliver the best value solutions for improving long-term wellbore integrity, as well as developing more effective remedial technologies.

“We are extremely proud of the many accomplishments achieved in the short period that Sanjel Energy has been in operation,” said Murray Bickley, President of Sanjel Energy Services. “We are prepared and uniquely positioned to meet Canada’s evolving energy industry head on through our commitment to providing flexible, customized solutions and consistently delivering safe and highly reliable operations.”

A notable innovation Sanjel Energy is bringing to the industry is its VISWEEP DM IS spacer (patent pending), which is mixed on the fly in a fraction of the time required by traditional methods. This innovation enhances displacement efficiency, delivers improved bond quality, and enables optimal operational performance.

“At our core, Sanjel Energy provides safe and customized cementing solutions to help clients maximize the value of their wells,” added Bickley. “Well complexity continues to evolve, and we are meeting this challenge with innovative, optimal solutions. Our offerings will continue to adapt, and we look forward to bringing significant benefits to Canada’s energy industry for years to come.”

Sanjel Energy will be exhibiting at the 2019 SPE Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition in Calgary, Alberta from September 30 – October 2. Conference attendees are invited to visit booth 1855 to learn more about Sanjel Energy’s latest technology including the VISWEEP DM IS spacer and other customized cementing solutions.

