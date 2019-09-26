Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Shipment of Green Lotus™ Premium Sparkling Hemp Water Beverages

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB) (“Rocky Mountain High”), a healthy lifestyle company specializing in high-quality health and wellness products, announced today that shipments of the 200,000 can private label production run for Green Lotus™ Premium Sparkling Hemp Water beverages commenced on September 25, 2019.



Green Lotus™ (ECS Labs LLC) is a premium hemp oil brand recently acquired by Freedom Leaf Inc. (OTCQB: FRLF), a Nevada corporation, d/b/a Freedom Leaf Health. In July 2019, Green Lotus™ Sparkling Hemp Water beat a crowded field to capture the title “Best CBD Edible” at the USA CBD Expo.

Michael Welch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Mountain High, stated, “After months of planning, formulating, testing, and production, the Green Lotus™ Premium Sparkling Hemp Water beverages are here and are being shipped. Our team worked very closely with Carlos Frias, Chief Executive Officer of Freedom Leaf Health, and his team to create these award-winning beverages. Based on the strong demand created by the Freedom Leaf Health team, we anticipate additional production runs in the fourth quarter of 2019.”

Carlos Frias, Chief Executive Officer of Freedom Leaf Health, stated, "Our Chief Science Officer, Daniel Nguyen, brought the CBD science to the Green Lotus™ Premium Sparkling Hemp Water formulation team. Working with the Rocky Mountain High team, he helped create an award-winning formula for the best tasting, highest quality hemp-derived sparkling water on the market. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership with Rocky Mountain High Brands."

About Rocky Mountain High Brands

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB) is a publicly traded, fully reporting, lifestyle Company that markets “good for you” products to health-conscious consumers. We are committed to empowering, motivating, and inspiring healthy lifestyle habits that create a positive impact on everyday people. We reach those people with our brand messages and help change people’s lives with our products. Our mission is to assist others in their journey to live productive, fulfilling and healthy lives.

The Company currently markets its HEMPd product line, which currently consists of CBD-infused topicals and nutraceuticals, and a line of CBD-infused beverages. The Company markets CBD confections under Sweet Rock. RMHB also bottles and distributes a naturally high alkaline spring water under the name Eagle Spirit Spring Water.

For corporate information, please visit: https://rockymountainhighbrands.com For product information, please visit: https://www.hempd.com/ and https://eaglespiritwater.com/

About Green Lotus™

Green Lotus™ is a premium hemp oil brand that provides responsibly produced, natural cannabinoid-rich products to consumers and businesses. The brand is veteran-owned and powered by a diverse team dedicated to promoting a world where the healing power of hemp is accessible to all people. For more information, please visit https://greenlotushemp.com.

About Freedom Leaf Health

FREEDOM LEAF INC. Freedom Leaf Health is a first-in-class hemp consumer-packaged good company with a family of trusted brands that provide premium hemp products for greater health, wellness and longevity. Green Lotus™ and IrieCBD are the company's foremost brands, offering premium hemp oil products such as topicals, tinctures, vapables, softgels and sparkling beverages. Freedom Leaf Health is a fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company trading under the symbol (OTCQB: FRLF).​ For more information, please visit us at Freedom Leaf Health https://www.freedomleafinc.com/ and Green Lotus™ https://greenlotushemp.com/.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements: This release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company’s filings with the SEC. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

