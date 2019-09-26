Great Harvest Bread Company Enriches Customer Experience with Move to Paytronix Rewards Platform

Rich feature set enables brand to expand loyalty offers and online ordering through mobile app

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., developer of the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today announced that Great Harvest Bread Company has migrated its loyalty program to the Paytronix Platform. In relaunching its rewards program on Paytronix, Great Harvest is moving away from its traditional bread card and “baker’s dozen” special where the 14th loaf is free, to a more customer-centric program driven by email and mobile communications with repeat customers.



With approximately 200 locations throughout the nation including Alaska and Hawaii, Great Harvest is a fully franchised operation with all bakeries individually owned and operated. The relaunched Great Harvest Reward program now includes a mobile app and online ordering in select locations. Additionally, a few locations are testing home bread delivery services.

“We were very, VERY hesitant about switching over to Paytronix. After making the decision to switch and going through the migration, I must say, it has been a much easier process than I was expecting. Our customers love the app and we are about to add the in-app order feature, which customers are thrilled about,” said Shelly Migues, Great Harvest franchisee, Lake Charles, LA. “Although it wasn't 100% seamless, I would say it was 98%. The very few glitches we have run into have been quickly resolved by Paytronix and their customer service is some of the best I've encountered! If you're on the fence about it, take the leap. It has been well worth it. I can't wait to fully utilize all the features.”

The new program enables customers to choose when they would like to redeem rewards, rather than the automatic redemption that was creating friction among guests. Plus, the configuration options for the loyalty program were able to exceed the needs of the program the bread brand wanted to employ.

“Paytronix is expert at migrating existing loyalty programs like the Great Harvest Rewards to its platform,” said Michelle Tempesta, head of marketing, Paytronix Systems, Inc. “Now the fresh-baked bread brand can implement data-driven one-to-one marketing strategies that will increase customer visit and spend.”

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores . Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 400 brands across nearly 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com .

