Immune Therapeutics Inc. Management Advises All Shareholders to Vote Their Proxy Card Today

Immune Therapeutics Inc. Management Urges Shareholders to Vote Yes and Support the Company's Three Proposals

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC: IMUN) ("Immune," “IMUN” or the "Company"), a clinical late stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of immunomodulating therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, cancer and HIV/AIDS, today urges shareholder to vote yes for all three proposals.



Immune Therapeutics has received numerous phone calls from shareholder stating they have not received a notice of the “Proxy Statement) from either their brokers for shares in their account or Clear Trust for shares held in book entry.

If you have questions about how to vote your shares, or need additional assistance, please contact the firm assisting us in the solicitation of proxies:

Matthew Luginbuehl at ClearTrust, LLC 16540 Pointe Village Dr. | Ste. 205 | Lutz, FL 33558 P: 813.235.4490. Clear Trust will be able to provide you with the necessary information to vote online or provide a paper ballot if you have not received one. Clear Trust is Open Monday – Friday | 9:00am – 5:00pm EST

For Share held Brokerage Accounts see below a list of a number of the firms and how to reach them and cote. The company will continue to update the list which will be available on the company’s website.

Brokerage Firm Who Shareholders

Should Contact Broker Notes: E*Trade Client Support hotline

800-387-2331 Customer Service should

be able to confirm proxy information,

provide control number, and assist with voting Charles Schwab Clients should first

contact the main customer service

line 800-435-4000 . If customer service

cannot assist them then they should ask

to be forwarded to a specialist in the Reorg Dept. Customer Service should be

able to confirm proxy information,

provide control number, and assist with voting Fidelity Contact Customer support at 800-631-1903.

They will need to provide account number or

tax id to verify their account, and then customer

service can verify if proxy information Customer support can verify how

materials are sent out, provide control

number, and assist with voting National Financial Services Contact Client Service

(201) 915 8404 If information is not received customer

service can assist the investor to have

the materials resent TD Ameritrade Contact Client Services

at 800-454-9272 and request

for the Reorg / proxy Dept. The shareholder’s voting preference at

Broadridge can be verified by Reorg Dept (e-consent or mail) TD Ameritrade Reorg Dept can verify information provided

to Broadridge and provided shareholder

with control number TD Ameritrade If the shareholder is signed up for e-consent,

then proxy should be emailed and should

be available through TD Online Account EDWARD D. JONES & CO. Contact Customer service:

1 (800) 441-2357 and

request proxy department Customer Service should be able to confirm

proxy information, provide control number,

and assist with voting INTERACTIVE BROKERS RETAIL EQUITY CLEARING contact customer service Toll free

1 (877) 442-2757 or direct dial request

regulatory proxy department

1 (312) 542-6901 Customer Service should be able to confirm

proxy information, provide control number,

and assist with voting J.P. MORGAN CLEARING CORP. contact proxy department at

1 (347)6432914

PROXY DEPT./NY1H034 Customer Service should be able to confirm

proxy information, provide control number,

and assist with voting MERRILL LYNCH, PIERCE FENNER & SMITH SAFEKEEPING CONTACT MERRILL LYNCH

CORPORATE ACTIONS

(904)2181492 Customer Service should be able to confirm

proxy information, provide control number,

and assist with voting MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC CONTACT PROXY DEPT

(443)627-4578 Customer Service should be able to confirm

proxy information, provide control number,

and assist with voting PERSHING LLC Contract client service

(201) 413 2486 Customer Service should be able to confirm

proxy information, provide control number,

and assist with voting SCOTTRADE, INC. CONTACT ISSUER SERVICES

(631) 254 7400

C/O BROADRIDGE Customer Service should be able to confirm

proxy information, provide control number,

and assist with voting STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY CONTACT CLIENT SERVICE

(617 )985 2952 Customer Service should be able to confirm

proxy information, provide control number,

and assist with voting WOLVERTON SECURITIES LTD./CDS** Contact Client Services

Canada

(604) 622-1000 Customer Service should be able to confirm

proxy information, provide control number,

and assist with voting

The Company asks that shareholders please vote by telephone or Internet according to the instructions on the proxy card, or by signing, dating and mailing the proxy card. Voting by telephone or Internet is more likely to ensure that shareholders' votes will be counted.

"We would like to again remind all Immune shareholders to vote," said Noreen Griffin. "Immune's proposals will allow the company to move forward with the restructuring of the Company and retain new management that will allow for the development of Immune’s pipeline. We would like to thank all the shareholders who have expressed their support or have already voted for the three proposals."

Your Vote Is Important, No Matter How Many or How Few Shares You Own

Participants in Solicitation

Immune Therapeutics and its directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the matters to be considered are included in Immune Therapeutics definitive proxy statement.

ABOUT IMMUNE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Immune Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of our highly innovative immunotherapies in Emerging Markets and pets. IMUN focus is in developing T-Activation immunotherapies to achieve immunomodulation in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory disease and cancer and infectious diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the possibility that some or all the matters and transactions considered by the Company may not proceed as contemplated, and by all other matters specified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are made based upon current expectations that are subject to risk and uncertainty. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking information. Assumptions and other information that could cause results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking information can be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov), including its recent periodic reports.

CONTACT:

888-613-8802

http://www.immunetherapeutics.com/



