Classic Accessories Masters the Art of Cover Folding With New Storigami™ Collection

/EIN News/ -- KENT, Wash., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What do you do with your grill cover when you’re barbecuing? Fling it over the deck railing? Wad it in a ball on the ground? Stuff it awkwardly inside the grill cabinet? Well, those days are over thanks to the latest innovation by Classic Accessories®. The leading manufacturer of high-quality, benefit-rich protective covers has introduced a product designed to revolutionize the category – Storigami™ , the new standard in the art of cover folding.



Designed and engineered to simplify the folding and storage of grill and outdoor furniture covers, Storigami lives up to its name by folding easily and quickly – two times faster than standard covers – and storing in a fraction of the space. Strategically placed handles and purposeful mountain and valley seams allow the covers to fold down to a neat manageable size – every time – and store in a quarter of the space of other covers.

“Storigami eliminates the frustrations commonly associated with protective covers by delivering an intuitive, hassle-free folding and storage experience,” noted Sean Salter, VP of Marketing and Ecommerce for Classic Accessories.

Storigami covers boast an exclusive combination of durable construction and thoughtful features that deliver premium protection, ease-of-use and compact storage:

Raised mountain and valley seams – work with the natural flow of the fabric for intuitive folding.

– work with the natural flow of the fabric for intuitive folding. Looped handles – are easy to grip and feature directional guide arrows highlighting key steps to simplify the folding process.

– are easy to grip and feature directional guide arrows highlighting key steps to simplify the folding process. Durable weather-repellent fabric – with a water-resistant undercoating provides protection against the outdoor elements.

– with a water-resistant undercoating provides protection against the outdoor elements. Air vents – reduce condensation and wind lofting.

– reduce condensation and wind lofting. Click-close straps – snap around legs and wheels to secure covers against wind and strong weather.

A key piece in the Storigami collection is the BBQ Grill Cover, which comes in three different sizes (M/L/XL) to accommodate most grill dimensions. These covers are available in three versatile colors that complement any outdoor space, including Monument Grey, Goat Tan and Charcoal Black.

In addition to the BBQ Grill Cover, the Storigami collection includes protective covers with the same purposeful construction and user-friendly features for patio chairs, loveseats, chaise lounges, sectionals, dining table and chair sets, and general purpose uses. Retail prices range from $39.99-$119.99 and all covers are backed by a one-year limited warranty.

The Storigami collection is available for purchase now through classicaccessories.com and many other online retailers. For more information, visit classicaccessories.com .

About Classic Accessories

Classic Accessories began in 1983 in a small basement in Seattle, WA, where founder Jacob Engelstein created automotive accessories such as seatbelt pads, steering wheel covers and fuzzy dice. Over the past three decades, the company has steadily expanded its capabilities, distribution channels and portfolio of product offerings. Today, Classic Accessories is the leading manufacturer of high quality, benefit-rich protective covers, furnishings and accessories for outdoor living and today’s active lifestyles.

The Classic Accessories family of brands includes Classic Accessories , a premium line of covers and outdoor living furnishings; Duck Covers , a mid-tier brand offering covers, hammocks, umbrellas, and cushions in trending colors and styles at accessible price points; and Cover Bonanza , which offers lower-priced, branded products, along with off-price and discontinued items.

Classic Accessories products are sold globally through hundreds of retail partners, as well as through our own websites and direct-to-consumer catalog. Classic Accessories also produces OEM products and private label programs for many national brands and retailers. For more information, visit classicaccessories.com .

