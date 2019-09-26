ThinkOn Ranks No. 19 in Canada on the 2019 Growth 500

Canadian Business unveils annual list of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkOn is proud to announce that the Canadian Business and Maclean’s ranked the company no. 19 in Canada and no. 8 in the GTA region on the annual Growth 500, the definitive ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Produced by Canada’s premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth 500 ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth. Growth 500 winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean’s magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com and Growth500.ca.



ThinkOn made it to the 2019 Growth 500 list with five-year revenue growth of 3709%.

“The companies on the 2019 Growth 500 are truly remarkable. Demonstrating foresight, innovation and smart management, their stories serve as a primer for how to build a successful entrepreneurial business today,” says Beth Fraser, Growth 500 program manager. “As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies program, it’s encouraging to see that entrepreneurship is healthier than ever in this country.”

ThinkOn is honoured to be recognized in the Growth 500 list,” says CEO Craig McLellan. “The talented team behind ThinkOn deserves every round of applause for making data thrive – a motto that motivates our actions everyday. As cloud-based services continue to disrupt traditional business systems, ThinkOn has striven to develop a comprehensive portfolio of secure and compliant suite of cloud services. That are both innovative and practical.”

About the Growth 500

For over 30 years, the Growth 500 has been Canada’s most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Ranking Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies by five-year revenue growth, the Growth 500 profiles the country’s most successful growing businesses. The Growth 500 is produced by Canadian Business. Winners are profiled in a special Growth 500 print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the October issue of Maclean’s magazine) and online at Growth500.ca and CanadianBusiness.com. For more information on the ranking, visit Growth500.ca.

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

About ThinkOn

ThinkOn is a wholesale provider of cloud infrastructure services with over 140 partners and over 1,100 end subscribers. The company supports its channel with over 14 data centres in Canada and the U.S. to deliver un-paralleled data management and information asset protection solutions to companies in North America.

