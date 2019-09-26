Fast Level 2 Electric Vehicle Charging with Blink Now Available at High Desert Museum

/EIN News/ -- The Six New Blink IQ 200 Charging Stations Were Installed

As Part Of The Pacific Power Charging Infrastructure Program Grant

Miami, Fl , Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging (BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink Charging”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, announced the installation of six (6) Blink IQ 200 80 amp fast-charging stations at the High Desert Museum. The charging stations have been completed as part of the Pacific Power Charging Infrastructure Program Grant in which businesses can receive funding awards to purchase and install EV chargers throughout the state of Oregon.

The six stations are conveniently located near the main entrance to the attraction just five minutes south of Bend, Oregon on Hwy 97. The new Blink IQ 200 smart stations are the fastest level 2 charging stations available on the market today and offer a smart technology solution, connecting multiple units to one advanced control kiosk. Each of the six charging stations can deliver 19.2 kWh of output.

The Pacific Power Charging Infrastructure program, which launched in late 2018, is designed to assist in the build-out of EV infrastructure with nonprofit organizations, local governments, and private businesses providing workers, customers and the general public with more locations to charge their electric vehicles. Since its announcement, the electric vehicle grant program has awarded over $700,000 to 25 recipients in Oregon.

The High Desert Museum has been inspiring families since its opening in 1982 with its hands-on educational exhibits and breathtaking natural scenery. The must-see attraction features insight into the area’s natural wonders and exploration of the rich history of the West’s High Desert area through artful exhibits, alluring animal enclosures, and engaging programs. The Museum is open daily, excluding select holidays, and now offers complimentary access to the new, Blink IQ 200 EV Charging stations for its guests.

The new High Desert Museum charging stations join a robust network of Blink charging stations throughout the region and more than 15,000 across the U.S. An EV driver can easily locate a station nearby on the Blink website.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging is the largest owner/operator of EV charging stations in the United States. Founded in 2009, Blink is dedicated to slowing climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions caused by transportation. With a long history pioneering the EV industry and a team of leaders that created the industry, Blink continues to be the preferred trusted partner in EV Charging Station technology. As such, the company is a driving force in the EV industry with more than 150,000 registered EV driver members and more than 15,000 EV charging stations across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.blinkcharging.com . Nasdaq: BLNK

