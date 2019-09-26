Mirakl, Gorilla Group Join Forces to Provide Complete B2B & B2C Online Marketplace Go-to-Market Solution

Strategic Partnership Combines Comprehensive Strategy, Implementation & Post Go-Live Services to Help Companies Build & Grow a Marketplace Business

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirakl, the leading global marketplace solutions provider, and Gorilla Group, a global commerce experience agency, today announced a strategic partnership to offer a comprehensive eCommerce marketplace go-to-market service. The combined solution, designed to help B2B and B2C clients build and grow a successful online marketplace, offers marketplace strategy, implementation, launch and post go-live services.



Sales through online marketplaces now account for more than half of global online sales , and this strategic partnership is perfectly timed for companies looking to seize the opportunity to launch an online marketplace and become a platform business. It follows Gorilla’s recent acquisition by Wunderman Thompson and Mirakl’s $70 million Series C funding round, announced this year.

Gorilla specializes in implementing B2B and B2C commerce solutions that delight customers with complete digital strategy, development, creative, and managed services. Its deep customer experience design and integration expertise helps large enterprises navigate and solve complex pain points to better engage customers, drive new revenue and stave off competition.

Gorilla’s forward-thinking approach has earned the agency an SAP Pinnacle Award, recognition as a Leader in the Forrester Wave: Commerce Specialists Service Providers, Q4 2018 , and inclusion in Magento’s Global Elite Solution Partner Program, as well as accolades from Adobe, Salesforce and more for its outstanding work.

“Mirakl is focused on a single goal: enabling B2B and B2C organizations to lead in the platform economy. We believe the companies that build ecosystems of partners to offer more value to their customers will ultimately win in the digital era,” said Adrien Nussenbaum, co-founder and CEO of Mirakl. “By joining forces with Gorilla, the leading eCommerce systems integration agency, we can help every kind of organization—from large retailers, distributors and manufacturers to small boutique etailers—leverage an eCommerce marketplace to grow their business and deepen their connections with customers.”

Mirakl delivers the most comprehensive eCommerce marketplace platform and ecosystem solution on the market. Powering the marketplace strategy for hundreds of global companies, Mirakl empowers businesses to offer customers more options, expand their product offerings and gain deeper customer insights to inform business decisions with its turn-key and highly adaptable platform.

Suitable for both B2B and B2C eCommerce and virtually any industry, the Mirakl solution is customizable and includes a wide range of self-service and add-on options, allowing companies to respond quickly to customer needs and business opportunities. Mirakl’s high-performance technology has been proven to deliver $412 million revenue increase and 162% ROI for customers within just three years. Global clients include Urban Outfitters, Carrefour, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Toyota Material Handling, and Siemens.

“We are excited to formalize our partnership with Mirakl, our go-to solution for streamlining interactions between manufacturers, dealers and their customers,” said Brian Grady, CEO at Gorilla Group. “As we advise our consumer and B2B clients to look beyond ‘channels’ and consider their broader business models, Mirakl offers the opportunity for them to redefine and broaden the digital commerce experiences they present to their customers.”

Both companies will be on hand during the 2019 B2B Next Conference & Expo Sept. 30-Oct. 2 in Chicago to showcase their new offering. Find them at Mirakl Booth #908 and the Gorilla Networking Lounge.

To learn more about the Mirakl Marketplace Platform, visit www.mirakl.com . For more about Gorilla Group, visit www.gorillagroup.com .

About Mirakl

Mirakl is powering the platform economy by providing the technology, expertise, and partner ecosystem needed to launch an eCommerce marketplace. With the Mirakl Marketplace Platform, both B2B and B2C businesses can offer more, learn more and sell more: increase the number of products available for buyers, grow the lifetime value of customers, and anticipate buyer needs and preferences. Committed to ease of use, The Mirakl Marketplace Platform is a turn-key solution that’s easy to integrate into any eCommerce platform and Mirakl Catalog Manager makes managing product data quality simple at marketplace scale. Mirakl’s unmatched marketplace expertise is key to customers’ success. Mirakl employs a team of 60+ marketplace experts who help clients adopt best practices and client success provides critical long-term strategic guidance. Over 200 customers in 40 countries trust Mirakl’s proven technology and expertise including Urban Outfitters, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Siemens, Toyota Material Handling USA, Inc. and Walmart Mexico. For more information: www.mirakl.com

About Gorilla Group

Gorilla Group, a Wunderman Thompson company, is The Commerce Experience Agency. Here, strategy, business intelligence, experience design, technology enablement, and support and growth services come together to create innovative, award-winning commerce experiences for enterprise B2B and direct-to-consumer brands across industries. We are aligned to help brands connect with their customers across the entirety of the customer journey, or at any point along the way. www.gorillagroup.com

