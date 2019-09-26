Tamino announces that it holds a Property of Merit or an Exploration Target

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tamino Minerals ("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: TINO), Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is pleased to confirm that the Company holds a Geologic Report on the Properties. The company also explains the importance of having nearby producing gold mines and our latest achievements.

All of this will enable the company to finalize an audit as it does have access to a Property of Merit-Exploration Target. The Company will be ready to present its NI 43-101 Report when files are presented to the SEC and becoming fully reporting.



The Company would also like to emphasize that the company must explore its properties, utilizing modern Exploration Methods that would include a Systematic Sampling Program, an IP Survey and ultimately drilling to delineate the size of the deposit. Furthermore, the elaboration of a Bankable Feasibility Study is of great importance after drilling has resumed and gold reserves have been calculated.

Our targets do have tunnels and adits, this will facilitate spotting drilling targets as the underground sampling illustrates clearly how important it is to drill those specific targets at depth.

Those sets of tunnels indicate that at depth we have substantial mineralization, and it is important to determine if it will be economic to mine. The fact that a group of experienced Geologists have recommended this is a very good start.

As mentioned before, the company is planning on making a substantial reduction in its Authorized Share Count, from 1 Billion Common Shares to 650 Million Shares. The number of Outstanding Shares is 370,585,278.

TAMINO MINERALS, INC.

TAMINO MINERALS INC. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora. Examples like the Herradura, El Chanate, Mulatos, La India and La Colorada, all projects in Sonora have economic minable amounts of gold and are located close to our projects.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Tamino Minerals, Inc.

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-514-432-7746 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



