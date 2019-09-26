Scientology Volunteer Ministers Help Relief Day in the Bahamas

Scientology Volunteer Ministers unload supplies at the Freeport, Grand Bahamas airport. "Relief Day" September 21, provided 7,000 hot meals to victims of Hurricane Dorian.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, September 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saturday, September 21, in Freeport, Grand Bahamas, was “Relief Day” as announced by the Prime Minister of the Bahamas. The local government opened their storage warehouse filled with donated food and other necessities and distributed them to locals. Joining the local government staff, were several other disaster relief organizations, including the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Florida, who served over 7,000 hot meals to locals in great need.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Florida have been sending volunteers, food and hygiene kits to the Bahamas since September 7th. So far, 80 Clearwater residents have left their homes to join the Hurricane Dorian disaster relief effort.

The Volunteer Minister (VM) center is accepting donations of canned goods, toilet paper, travel size shampoo, deodorant, hand sanitizer, tooth paste, and tooth brushes. “And if you are ready for an adventure in the Bahamas, please stop by our center to learn more,” said Glendy Goodsell, executive director of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Florida.

For more information, the public can also call the Scientology Volunteer Ministers at 727-467-6965 or email glendy@volunteerministers.org. You can also visit them at 101 N. Fort Harrison Avenue in downtown Clearwater.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers:

In 1980, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard issued an appeal. At that time, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a Volunteer Minister and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.” The Scientology Volunteer Minister Program was then launched. With the support of the Church of Scientology, VMs have been at every major disaster in the world since 9/11. In addition, every day, VMs help neighbors with the little disasters: marriage problems, raising children; study difficulties; getting off drugs, resolving conflicts and more.



