Sparkhound Named A 2019 Best Place To Work By Baton Rouge Business Report

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkhound, a leading digital solutions firm providing a trusted implementation of cloud services, custom applications, advanced analytics, and managed enterprise services, announced that it has been named one of Baton Rouge Business Report’s 2019 Best Places to Work. The awards program is a project of the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report, the Greater Baton Rouge SHRM, an affiliate of the Society for Human Resource Management and Best Companies Group.



This survey and awards program was created in 2014 to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Baton Rouge, benefiting its economy, its workforce, and businesses. Companies on the list are known for recruiting and retaining the best and brightest in the workforce. Selection and rankings for the Best Places to Work are determined by the independent national firm Best Companies Group. For-profit or non-profit publicly or privately held entities with a facility in the nine-parish Capital Region and a minimum of 15 full or part-time employees working locally are eligible to participate. The Best Companies Group analyzes and ranks participating firms in eight areas: leadership and planning; corporate culture and communications; role satisfaction; work environment; relationships with supervisors; training, development and resources; pay and benefits; and overall engagement.

“Defining a company as a Best Place to Work means having employees who are genuinely engaged in supporting each other to advance our client services,” Shawn Usher, Founder and CEO said. “I’m proud the Baton Rouge Business Report has validated Sparkhound’s unique culture as among the best the region has to offer.”

“We have developed a unique combination of mutual respect, fun, and pride in our services that continues to be replicated throughout all of Sparkhound’s offices and is present during every customer engagement,” Sandy Michelet, Director of Human Resources added. “Achieving one of the Best Places to Work award is truly predicated on our employees’ dedication and desire for excellence.”

The rankings of the winning companies were released on the morning of September 24 at the event. For more information on the survey process for the Best Places to Work in Baton Rouge program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkBR.com or contact Best Companies Group at 877-455-2159.

