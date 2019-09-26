NPK Fertilizers Market Set to Reach $3.92 Billion by 2027 - Comprehensive Industry Insights & Opportunities
The Global NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorous, and Potassium) Fertilizers market accounted for $2.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.92 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast.
The factors driving the market growth are rising demand for quality of feed and food products and high growth in the emerging economies. However, the toxicity of feed grade fertilizers in ruminants is restraining the market.
By application, Meat & Meat Products segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for processed and packed meat around the world, particularly from developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil.
Based on geography, Asia Pacific is having a huge demand due to the growing demand for quality processed and increasing disposable income along with rising per capita income in most countries in the region.
Some of the key players in the NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorous, and Potassium) Fertilizers market are Aditya Birla Chemicals, Agrium Inc, Akzonobel, Alltech, Borealis AG, Eurochem, Haifa Chemicals Ltd, Israel Chemicals Ltd, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Petrleo Brasileiro S.A, Phosagro, Skw Stickstoffwerke Piesteritz Gmbh, The Mosaic Company, The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc and Yara International ASA.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorous, and Potassium) Fertilizers Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Chlorine-based Compound Fertilizers
5.3 Nitro-based Compound Fertilizers
5.4 Phosphorus
5.5 Potassium
5.6 Sulfur-based Compound Fertilizers
5.7 Urea-based Compound Fertilizer
5.8 Other Types
6 Global NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorous, and Potassium) Fertilizers Market, By Form
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Liquid
6.3 Powder
6.4 Other Forms
7 Global NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorous, and Potassium) Fertilizers Market, By Livestock
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Swine
7.3 Ruminants
7.4 Poultry
7.5 Other Livestocks
8 Global NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorous, and Potassium) Fertilizers Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Bakery Products
8.3 Beverages
8.4 Dairy Products
8.5 Fruits & Vegetables
8.6 Maize
8.7 Meat & Meat Products
8.8 Rice
8.9 Wheat
8.10 Other Applications
9 Global NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorous, and Potassium) Fertilizers Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals
11.2 Agrium Inc.
11.3 Akzonobel
11.4 Alltech
11.5 Borealis AG
11.6 Eurochem
11.7 Haifa Chemicals Ltd.
11.8 Israel Chemicals Ltd.
11.9 K+S Aktiengesellschaft
11.10 Petrleo Brasileiro S.A.
11.11 Phosagro
11.12 SKW Stickstoffwerke Piesteritz GmbH
11.13 The Mosaic Company
11.14 The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.
11.15 Yara International ASA
