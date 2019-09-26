Customers in Boise, Panama City and New York City get Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service

/EIN News/ -- What you need to know:



Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service is live in New York City, Panama City, Florida and Boise, Idaho

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service is available in 13 US cities with seven 5G-enabled devices

Panama City 5G service is part of a $25 million network investment

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You can now access Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network in parts of New York City, Panama City and Boise, bringing the total number of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service cities to 13. Verizon plans to have 5G access in more than 30 cities by the end of this year.

“We’re continuing to build and expand our 5G Ultra Wideband network in both large cities, like New York and Chicago, and in smaller cities like Boise, Panama City and Providence,” says Kyle Malady, Verizon’s Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. “Today our customers can expect to find our 5G Ultra Wideband network in business districts and public spaces where residents gather and tourists visit, and it will expand quickly to other areas as well. Last year we made a commitment to our customers in Panama City to include 5G as part of our comprehensive network rebuild in response to Hurricane Michael. We are delivering on that promise.”

With Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, you can enjoy near real-time experiences with higher capacity, higher throughput and lower latency. That means downloading movies in seconds versus minutes and supporting mobile workforce applications. It’s 5G built right for you, enabling unique experiences that aren’t possible on other networks.

Service and Coverage Area Details

In New York City, you will be able to initially access Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service in parts of the below areas in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and around several landmarks throughout the city.

Manhattan : Midtown, Financial District, Harlem, East Harlem, Hell’s Kitchen and Washington Heights.

: Midtown, Financial District, Harlem, East Harlem, Hell’s Kitchen and Washington Heights. Brooklyn : Downtown Brooklyn



: Downtown Brooklyn The Bronx : Pelham Bay, Fordham Heights, and Hunt’s Point



: Pelham Bay, Fordham Heights, and Hunt’s Point Around Landmarks: Bryant Park, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Madison Square Garden, Trinity Park (Brooklyn), the Lincoln Tunnel (Manhattan Entrance), Javits Center on 11th Ave between 36th and 37th, and the Theatre District on Broadway between 49th and 52nd.

Last year, we promised to invest $25 million dollars in Panama City to aid the recovery from Hurricane Michael. Today marks the first step in making good on the promise.

In Panama City, 5G Ultra Wideband service will initially be concentrated in parts of the following areas: Downtown Panama City, Forest Park, and Lower Grand Lagoon in Panama City Beach.

In Boise, 5G Ultra Wideband service will initially be concentrated in parts of the following neighborhoods: Downtown Boise, West Boise, West End, Meridian, Boise Junction around such landmarks as the Idaho State Capitol, St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center, Fort Boise Park, Capital City Event Center, and Boise Town Square.

When customers move outside Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area, the 5G-enabled device transitions to Verizon’s award-winning network, the network more people rely on.

