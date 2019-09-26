Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its 57th Store in Hoover, AL

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced the grand opening of its 57th store in Hoover, Alabama. The store is located at 5101 Fire Hose Drive, Hoover, AL 34244.



“We are excited to celebrate the Grand Opening of our second Alabama store in the City of Hoover,” said Steve Schlecht, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Duluth Trading. “Located in the Birmingham metro area, Hoover has become a vibrant shopping destination in the Southeast. Now our Duluth Trading customers can enjoy firsthand our innovative and problem-solving apparel for both men and women as well as ingenious tools and useful specialty gear that reflect the Modern, Self-Reliant American Lifestyle that is the hallmark of our brand.”

The store will host several events to celebrate the grand opening on Thursday, September 26th. At 9:45 a.m. Central Time, there will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony with Duluth Trading management and local dignitaries on hand to do the honors. At 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Central Time, there will be a barbecue demo with Danielle Bennett. At 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Central Time, there will be Lumberjack Shows to welcome our customers.

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” - if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at www.duluthtrading.com .

Investor and Media Contact:

Donni Case (310) 622-8224

Margaret Boyce (310) 622-8247

Duluth@finprofiles.com



