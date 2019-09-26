Canadian Small and Medium Businesses More Productive Compared to Global Peers, Sage Research Reveals

Canadian small businesses lost 1.7% of their time to easily automated administrative tasks in 2019 – the lowest percentage out of 12 countries surveyed

Sage research reveals that the global productivity deficit – the economic value lost by small and medium-sized business to tasks such as chasing late payments, processing invoices, and HR administration – rose 2.6% last year, to $738.9 billion Cdn

The average SMB lost 5.2% of its time to such tasks, with the highest percentage coming from Spain (10.5%) and the second-lowest coming from South Africa and Ireland (3.6% each)

Around four in five (78%) Canadian businesses say they are likely to invest in digital skills in 2019. This suggests there is considerably more appetite for such investment in Canada than in the USA.

RICHMOND, British Columbia, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage , the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today launched its annual Productivity Tracker , which investigates the amount of time lost to easily digitized administrative tasks. Polling 3,000 small and medium-sized businesses across 12 countries, the 2019 study found that while the “Productivity Puzzle” highlighted by the company’s 2018 'Sweating the Small Stuff' report remains a challenge around the world. The average small and medium-sized business across 12 countries lost 5.2% of business hours to tasks such as chasing late payments, processing invoices, and HR administration, though Canadian SMBs are closer to solving it than their international counterparts.

Conducted on Sage’s behalf by market research firm YouGov, the Productivity Tracker found that the total economic value lost in 2019 to administration across the 12 countries polled was $738.3 billion Cdn, an increase of 2.6% over 2018. Spanish SMBs spent the highest percentage of working hours on administrative tasks – 10.5% – while Canadian SMBs reported the lowest percentage – 1.7%. That’s less than half the rate of their U.S. counterparts, with American SMBs spending approximately 4.9% of their time on administrative tasks, and almost 2% less than the second and third most productive countries among those surveyed: both Irish and South African SMBs devote an average of 3.6% of their working hours to administrative tasks.

While the global economy grew by 3.3% last year, global productivity improved by only 1% – with more than 80% of working Canadians employed by small and medium-sized businesses, this “Productivity Puzzle” could have a detrimental impact on the economy if ignored.

“Productivity is a constant challenge for businesses in Canada and abroad,” said Paul Struthers, EVP and Managing Director of Sage Canada. “Canadian businesses, including Sage customers, are recognizing the importance digital business tools play in reducing time spent on administrative work as they focus their time on growing their businesses.”

The survey also found that Canadian businesses are more likely to invest in digital skills than their U.S. counterparts, with 78% saying they are likely to invest in digital skills in 2019 versus 61% in the U.S. The primary driver for businesses to invest in digital skills is to gain a competitive edge (52%), while 39% of respondents noted that digital skills are central to their day-to-day business strategy and 32% said their employees have requested it.

Conversely, among the minority who said their business is unlikely to invest in digital skills over the next year, 34% said they were not applicable to their company’s business strategy and 30% said they are not feeling pressure from competitors.

Other countries covered by the survey include the U.K., where the average business devoted 5.6% of working hours to administrative tasks, and Switzerland, where the average business lost 7% of working hours to administration.

Global Snapshot: Productivity Tracker

Note: All monetary data is in local currency.

Country Currency 2019 % time lost to ‘admin’ 2019 implied productivity loss (bn) Canada CAD 1.7 18.2 USA USD 4.9 346.0 UK GBP 5.6 40.0 Australia AUD 4.8 31.8 Ireland EUR 3.6 2.4 Germany EUR 3.9 30.0 Spain EUR 10.5 32.7 France EUR 7.5 43.2 Brazil BRL 6.2 77.1 South Africa ZAR 3.6 7.2 Switzerland CHF 7.0 48.2 Malaysia MYR 3.7 56.6

Methodology

This research has been produced by Sage Group plc (“The Group”). All primary research survey figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov or are calculated by The Group using figures from YouGov.

To establish time lost, Sage commissioned YouGov to run a survey sample size of 1,466 small and medium business decision makers ensuring a minimum sample size of 100+ in each of the 12 countries analysed. Fieldwork was undertaken between 19th March and 5th April 2019 and carried out online. We summarised findings as a single statistic for SME productivity, based on an average of business time spent on administrative tasks. This is calculated by assigning a mid-point to each of the answer bands for both business size and days spent by the business on administrative tasks e.g. 7.5 for the band 5-10.

For tracking the cost of lost productivity in 2018, the implied value has been calculated based on 2019 IMF data with changes vs 2018 extrapolated over 12-month changes when compared to the 2018 ‘Sweating the Small Stuff’ valuations. The research has assumed a linear time-bound impact using GDP growth figures taken from the IMF’s World Economic Outlook (April 2019).

While a compound effect of underinvestment in technology may cause the costs to accelerate through the year, adoption of productivity-enhancing tools for business may counteract this effect.

About Sage

Sage is the global market leader for technology that helps businesses of all sizes manage everything from money to people – whether they’re a start-up, scale-up or enterprise. We do this through Sage Business Cloud - the one and only business management solution that customers will ever need, comprising Accounting, Sage Intacct, Enterprise Management, People & Payroll and Payments & Banking.

