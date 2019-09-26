Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CRESTWOOD, Ky. and WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., (Nasdaq:APLS) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, today announced that it will present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. ET in New York, NY.



The presentation will be given by Cedric Francois, M.D., Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of Apellis, and will be available via live webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the Company’s website at http://investors.apellis.com/events-and-presentations . A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for the treatment of a broad range of life-threatening or debilitating autoimmune diseases based upon complement immunotherapy through the inhibition of the complement system at the level of C3. Apellis is the first company to advance chronic therapy with a C3 inhibitor into clinical trials. For additional information about Apellis and APL-2, please visit http://www.apellis.com .

