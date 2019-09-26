QCR Holdings, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- MOLINE, Ill., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) announced today that its third quarter ended September 30, 2019 earnings results will be released after the market closes on October 23, 2019.



The Company will host a conference call and webcast the next day, October 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties are invited to join.

Teleconference:



Dial-in information for the call is 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be archived and available for replay through November 7, 2019. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 10135244.

Webcast:

A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed at the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com . An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us

QCRH, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, Springfield and Rockford communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, Rockford Bank & Trust Company, based in Rockford, Illinois, commenced operations in 2005 and Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company engages in commercial leasing through its wholly owned subsidiary, m2 Lease Funds, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 27 locations in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Missouri. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had approximately $5.2 billion in assets, $3.9 billion in loans and $4.3 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit their website at www.qcrh.com .

Contacts:

Todd A. Gipple

President

Chief Operating Officer

Chief Financial Officer

(309) 743-7745

tgipple@qcrh.com

Christopher J. Lindell

Executive Vice President

Corporate Communications

(319) 743-7006

clindell@qcrh.com



