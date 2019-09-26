Global Transportation Manufacturing Market Projections to 2022 Featuring Toyota Motor, Volkswagen Group, General Motors, Daimler, Ford Motor, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transportation Manufacturing Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the transportation manufacturing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global transportation manufacturing market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global transportation manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region accounting for 3% of the market.



Transport refers to the movement of people, animals or goods from one location to another. Companies in this industry manufacture transportation equipment, including motor vehicles and parts, aircraft and other aerospace products, ships and boats, and trains including engines and rolling stock.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider transportation manufacturing market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The transportation manufacturing market section of the report gives context. It compares the transportation manufacturing market with other segments of the transportation manufacturing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, transportation manufacturing indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing, Motor Vehicles, Train And Components Manufacturing, Trailer, Motor Home, Travel Trailer And Camper, Ship And Boat Building And Repairing, All Other Transportation Equipment Manufacturing , Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market, Motor Vehicle Engine, Power Train & Parts Market, Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market , Motorcycle And Bicycle, Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle , Manufacture of Locomotives, Wagons, & Other Rolling Stock, Manufacture of Parts & Accessories For Railway Vehicles , Enclosed Trailers, Dump Trailers, Tank Trailers, Flatbed Trailers, Other Trailers , Self-Contained Motor Homes Assembling, Van And Minivan Conversions , Travel Trailer, Camper , Ship Building And Repairing, Boat Building And Repairing

Companies Mentioned: Toyota Motor, Volkswagen Group, General Motors, Daimler AG, Ford Motor

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees, Number of Vehicles Produced

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, transportation manufacturing indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

