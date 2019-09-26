OpGen to Present on Guiding Precision Antibiotic Therapy with Rapid Genomics and Informatics at IDWeek 2019

Acuitas® AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas Lighthouse® Software to be highlighted in a conference speaker session

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc . (Nasdaq: OPGN) announced today that data from its Acuitas AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas Lighthouse Software will be presented during IDWeek 2019, taking place October 2-6 in Washington, D.C. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. OpGen’s Director of Clinical Laboratory, Dr. Jamie Lemon, Ph.D., D(ABMM), will present during the session “Rapid Diagnostics and Resistance: Making Sense of Now and the Future Part 2,” which will occur in Ballroom ABC on Saturday, October 5 from 8:00AM ET - 9:00AM ET.

Dr. Lemon’s portion of the program will focus on OpGen’s Acuitas AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas Lighthouse Software, proprietary solutions in development which combine the power of genomics and informatics to inform antibiotic decision-making. The presentation will highlight the use of the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel for antibiotic resistance prediction and will include new data demonstrating results from the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel for urinary tract infection (UTI) detection.

“IDWeek offers a unique opportunity to collaborate with health professionals, researchers and innovators working across patient care and public health to identify emerging solutions to shared challenges,” said Evan Jones, OpGen CEO, “We are excited to contribute to this effort by sharing new data which supports our transformational approach to UTI detection and antibiotic decision-making. Moreover, we look forward to further highlighting the potential for our proprietary solutions, the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel and Lighthouse Software, in the healthcare industry’s ongoing efforts to incorporate diagnostic information into guided antibiotic therapy decisions.”

The Acuitas AMR Gene Panel is a molecular test, designed to detect five pathogens and up to 47 antibiotic resistance genes in less than three hours. The test is currently available for research use only (RUO) and is not for use in diagnostic procedures. Earlier this year, clinical trials were conducted to establish the performance of the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel for use with bacterial isolates. Data obtained from the clinical trials were submitted in a 510(k) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). OpGen is conducting clinical trials in 2019 to support a future 510(k) submission for its direct-from-urine Acuitas AMR Gene Panel test and the Acuitas Lighthouse Software for antibiotic resistance prediction direct from clinical samples and the management of antimicrobial resistance data in healthcare institutions.

In addition to Dr. Lemon’s presentation, the OpGen team will also be exhibiting at booth #1113 on the show floor. To learn more or to schedule a meeting with a member of the OpGen team, please contact mfarmer@opgen.com .

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc. is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. We are developing molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms, or MDROs.

Our molecular diagnostics and informatics products, product candidates and services combine our Acuitas molecular diagnostics and Acuitas Lighthouse informatics platform for use with our proprietary, curated MDRO knowledgebase. We are working to deliver our products and services, some in development, to a global network of customers and partners. The Acuitas AMR Gene Panel (RUO) is intended for Research Use Only and is not for use in diagnostic procedures. The Acuitas Lighthouse Software is not distributed commercially for antibiotic resistance prediction and is not for use in diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.opgen.com .

OpGen, Acuitas, and Acuitas Lighthouse are registered trademarks of OpGen, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements relating to OpGen’s Acuitas AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas Lighthouse Software products in development. These statements and other statements regarding OpGen’s future plans and goals constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control, and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully, timely and cost-effectively develop, seek and obtain regulatory clearance for and commercialize our product and services offerings, the rate of adoption of our products and services by hospitals and other healthcare providers, the success of our commercialization efforts, the effect on our business of existing and new regulatory requirements, and other economic and competitive factors. For a discussion of the most significant risks and uncertainties associated with OpGen's business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

