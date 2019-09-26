Global Optical Ceramics Market Projected to Surpass $476 Million by 2027 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Recommendations
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Ceramics - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Optical Ceramics market accounted for $134.88 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $476.89 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.
Growing usage in aerospace industry and increasing defence expenditure on advanced materials and technologies are the driving factors influence the market growth. However, huge cost of optical ceramics may hinder the growth of the market.
By Material, Sapphire segment has a growing prominence due to growing demand in medical applications, easy availability and presence of a large number of manufacturers of this material. By Geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising manufacturing sector and low-cost labor in this region.
Some of the key players in Optical Ceramics Market include Ceramtec, Schott AG, Murata, Kyocera, Advanced Ceramic Manufacturing, II-VI Optical Systems, Surmet Corporation, Coorstek, Konoshima Chemicals, Saint-Gobain, Blasch Precision Ceramics, Mc Danel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, Siccas, Cilas, Rayotek Scientific, and Applied Ceramics.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End-user Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Optical Ceramics Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Polycrystalline Optical Ceramics
5.3 Monocrystalline Optical Ceramics
6 Global Optical Ceramics Market, By Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Aluminum Oxynitride
6.3 Ceramic Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (YAG)
6.4 Spinel
6.5 Sapphire
6.6 Single-Crystal Aluminum Oxide
6.7 Phosphor
6.8 Other Materials
7 Global Optical Ceramics Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Passive Devices
7.2.1 Lamp Envelopes
7.2.2 Optical & Infrared Windows
7.2.3 Pigments
7.3 Active Devices
7.3.1 Computer Devices
7.3.2 Electro-optical Instruments
7.3.3 Lasers
7.3.4 Cathode Ray Tube
8 Global Optical Ceramics Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Aerospace, Defense and Security
8.3 Optics & Optoelectronics
8.4 Consumer goods
8.5 Energy
8.6 Sensors and Instrumentation
8.7 Healthcare
8.8 Mechanical/Chemical
8.9 Electronics & Semiconductors
9 Global Optical Ceramics Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Ceramtec
11.2 Schott AG
11.3 Murata
11.4 Kyocera
11.5 Advanced Ceramic Manufacturing
11.6 II-VI Optical Systems
11.7 Surmet Corporation
11.8 Coorstek
11.9 Konoshima Chemicals
11.10 Saint-Gobain
11.11 Blasch Precision Ceramics
11.12 Mc Danel Advanced Ceramic Technologies
11.13 Siccas
11.14 Cilas
11.15 Rayotek Scientific Inc.
11.16 Applied Ceramics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sd3pyi
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.