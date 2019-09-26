Global Optical Ceramics Market Projected to Surpass $476 Million by 2027 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Recommendations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Ceramics - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Optical Ceramics market accounted for $134.88 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $476.89 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.



Growing usage in aerospace industry and increasing defence expenditure on advanced materials and technologies are the driving factors influence the market growth. However, huge cost of optical ceramics may hinder the growth of the market.



By Material, Sapphire segment has a growing prominence due to growing demand in medical applications, easy availability and presence of a large number of manufacturers of this material. By Geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising manufacturing sector and low-cost labor in this region.



Some of the key players in Optical Ceramics Market include Ceramtec, Schott AG, Murata, Kyocera, Advanced Ceramic Manufacturing, II-VI Optical Systems, Surmet Corporation, Coorstek, Konoshima Chemicals, Saint-Gobain, Blasch Precision Ceramics, Mc Danel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, Siccas, Cilas, Rayotek Scientific, and Applied Ceramics.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sd3pyi

