Global Immersion Cooling Market to Register a CAGR of 20.9% Over 2018-2027

The Global Immersion Cooling market accounted for $143.67 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $792.87 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing density of server racks and the rising need for cost-effective cooling solutions. However, lack of recognition from end users is restraining market growth.



Amongst Type, Single-Phase Immersion Cooling segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The coolant is pumped to a heat exchanger where heat is transferred to a cooling water circuit. This technique uses open baths, as there is little (or no) risk of the coolant evaporating.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is growing in emerging countries such as India and China due to increasing use of technologies, such as high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, edge computing, cloud computing, cryptocurrency mining, and enterprise computing, is leading to an increase in a server rack and chip density.



Some of the key players profiled in the Immersion Cooling Market include Allied Control Ltd, Asperitas, DCX - the Liquid Cooling Company, Downunder Geosolutions Pty Ltd, Exascaler Inc, Fujitsu Limited, Green Revolution Cooling Inc, Iceotope Technologies Limited, Liquidcool Solutions, Inc, Midas Green Technologies, Qcooling and Submer Technologies.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Immersion Cooling Market, By Cooling Fluid Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Deionized Water

5.3 Fluorocarbon-Based Fluid

5.4 Mineral Oil

5.5 Synthetic Oil

5.6 Other Cooling Fluid Types



6 Global Immersion Cooling Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Two-Phase Immersion Cooling

6.3 Single-Phase Immersion Cooling



7 Global Immersion Cooling Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Artificial Intelligence

7.3 Cryptocurrency Mining

7.4 Edge Computing

7.5 High Performance Computing

7.6 Other Applications



8 Global Immersion Cooling Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Allied Control Ltd.

10.2 Asperitas

10.3 DCX - the Liquid Cooling Company

10.4 Downunder Geosolutions Pty Ltd.

10.5 Exascaler Inc.

10.6 Fujitsu Limited

10.7 Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

10.8 Iceotope Technologies Limited

10.9 Liquidcool Solutions Inc.

10.10 Midas Green Technologies

10.11 Qcooling

10.12 Submer Technologies



