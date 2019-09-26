FactSet Achieves Solid Revenue and Strong EPS Growth in Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019

Fiscal 2019 sees 39th consecutive year of revenue growth

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Highlights

Revenues increased 5.3% or $18.4 million to $364.3 million compared with $345.9 million for the same period in fiscal 2018. The increase is primarily due to higher sales of analytics, content and technology solutions (CTS) and wealth management solutions. Organic revenues grew 5.3% to $365.6 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 from the prior year period.

Annual Subscription Value (ASV) plus professional services increased to $1.48 billion at August 31, 2019 compared with prior year of $1.41 billion with growth across all four workflow solutions. The organic growth rate, which excludes the effects of acquisitions, dispositions, and foreign currency, was 5.1%. Please see the “ASV + Professional Services” section of this press release for details.

Operating margin increased to 30.6% compared with 25.5% for the same period last year. Adjusted operating margin improved to 33.9% compared with 31.3% in the prior year period primarily as a result of improved operating results.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 32.2% to $2.34 compared with $1.77 for the same period in fiscal 2018. Adjusted diluted EPS rose 18.6% to $2.61 compared with $2.20 in the prior period driven primarily by stronger operating results and a lower tax rate.

The Company’s effective tax rate for the fourth quarter was lower at 15.5% compared with 18.0% a year ago primarily due to the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

FactSet achieved its 39th consecutive year of revenue growth and 23rd year of consecutive adjusted diluted EPS growth.

FactSet provided annual guidance for its fiscal 2020. Please see the “Business Outlook” section of this press release for details.

“FactSet performed well in full year 2019 delivering solid revenue and strong EPS growth, despite market headwinds,” said Phil Snow, FactSet CEO. “To further our winning proposition in the marketplace, we will be accelerating critical investments over the next three years from a position of strength, capitalizing on industry trends and enhancing our core offerings. We are making investments today so that FactSet can continue to deliver long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Key Financial Measures* (Condensed and Unaudited) Three Months Ended

August 31, Twelve Months Ended

August 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change FY 2019

Guidance GAAP revenues $ 364,283 $ 345,861 5.3% $ 1,435,351 $ 1,350,145 6.3% $1.42-$1.44b Organic revenues $ 365,628 $ 347,258 5.3% $ 1,441,521 $ 1,357,835 6.2% Operating income $ 111,568 $ 88,356 26.3% $ 438,035 $ 366,204 19.6% Adjusted operating income $ 123,881 $ 108,684 14.0% $ 476,185 $ 425,510 11.9% Operating margin 30.6% 25.5% 30.5% 27.1% 30.0%-30.5% Adjusted operating margin 33.9% 31.3% 33.2% 31.3% 32.5%-33.0% Net income $ 91,527 $ 68,823 33.0% $ 352,790 $ 267,085 32.1% Adjusted net income $ 101,892 $ 85,492 19.2% $ 388,856 $ 335,816 15.8% Diluted EPS $ 2.34 $ 1.77 32.2% $ 9.08 $ 6.78 33.9% $8.90-$9.00 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 2.61 $ 2.20 18.6% $ 10.00 $ 8.53 17.2% $9.80-$9.90 * See reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to adjusted key financial measures in the back of this press release

“We are pleased with our full year results especially as we exceeded our guidance on margin and EPS. Our dedication to operational improvements and cost discipline served our company well in fiscal 2019, and we plan to build upon this solid foundation,” said Helen Shan, FactSet CFO. “As we enter our next phase of growth, we are investing to grow our top line and continue to drive value creation and efficiency gains for our clients and higher total shareholder returns for our investors.”



Annual Subscription Value (ASV) + Professional Services and Segment Revenue

ASV at any given point in time represents the forward-looking revenues for the next twelve months from all subscription services currently supplied to clients and excludes professional services fees billed in the last 12 months, which are not subscription-based. Professional services are revenues derived from project-based consulting and implementation.

ASV plus professional services was $1.48 billion at August 31, 2019. Organic ASV plus professional services was also $1.48 billion at August 31, 2019, up $71.6 million from the prior year at a growth rate of 5.1%. Organic ASV, which excludes the effects of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, plus professional services, increased $35.1 million over the last three months.

Buy-side and sell-side ASV growth rates for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 were 4.8% and 6.3%, respectively. Buy-side clients accounted for 83.7% of organic ASV while the remainder is derived from sell-side firms that perform mergers and acquisitions advisory work, capital markets services and equity research. Supplementary tables covering organic buy-side and sell-side ASV growth rates may be found on the last page of this earnings release.

ASV from U.S. operations was $909.7 million, increasing 4.7% over prior year of $868.7 million. U.S. revenues for the quarter increased to $222.1 million compared with $213.9 million in the fourth quarter last year. Excluding the effects of acquisitions and dispositions completed in the last 12 months, the U.S. revenue growth rate was 3.8%. ASV from international operations was $548.3 million, increasing 4.6% over prior year of $524.4 million. International revenues were $142.2 million compared with $131.9 million from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Excluding the effects of acquisitions and dispositions completed in the last 12 months and foreign currency, the international revenue growth rate was 7.8%. Segment ASV does not include professional services which totaled $22.9 million at August 31, 2019.

Organic ASV plus professional services from FactSet’s workflow solutions at August 31, 2019 was as follows:

Research ASV was $640 million representing 0.7% growth versus the same period a year ago.

Analytics ASV was $522 million growing 6.5% year over year.

Content and Technology Solutions ASV was $170 million, increasing 15.0% year over year.

Wealth ASV was $151 million, increasing 9.6% from the prior year.

Please note that fiscal 2018 Organic ASV reported numbers for FactSet’s workflow solutions excluded professional services of $21.6 million. In 2019, professional services of $22.9 million is included in the workflow solutions numbers above.

Operational Highlights – Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019

Client count as of August 31, 2019 was 5,574, a net increase of 119 clients in the past three months, primarily driven by an increase in corporate clients, wealth management and institutional asset managers. The count includes clients with ASV of $10,000 and above.

User count increased by 3,871 to 126,822 in the past three months primarily driven by an increase in banking and wealth management users.

Annual client retention was 89%.

Employee count was 9,681 as of August 31, 2019, up 1.1% in the past 12 months.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $121.8 million compared with $106.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Quarterly free cash flow was $95.3 million compared with $91.2 million a year ago, an increase of 4.6% primarily due to higher net income partially offset by higher capital expenditures.

Capital expenditures increased to $26.5 million, compared with $15.1 million a year ago primarily due to new office space build out and technology upgrades.

A regular quarterly dividend of $27.3 million, or $0.72 per share, was paid on September 19, 2019, to common stockholders of record as of August 31, 2019.

FactSet launched DataRobot’s first AI investment workflow. DataRobot on FactSet is an automated machine learning tool that helps financial services professionals incorporate AI into their investment processes, including building and deploying machine learning models for factors such as equity volatility, bond performance, and macroeconomic event predictions.

FactSet was selected by Hermes Asset Management as its multi-asset risk provider. This deployment reflects the Company’s momentum as it continues to expand its multi-asset-class offering in the risk space.

Full Year 2019 Highlights

Organic ASV plus professional services rose to $1.48 billion, up 5.1% organically.

Revenues increased 6.3% to $1.44 billion, up 6.2% organically.

Diluted EPS increased 33.9% to $9.08. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 17.2% to $10.00.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $427.1 million. Free cash flow increased 4.4% to $367.8 million.

Client count increased by 8.4% or 432 during the year, while users grew by 27.5% or 34,925 from the prior year.

In May 2019, FactSet increased its quarterly dividend by $0.08 or 12.5% per share to $0.72 marking the 14th consecutive year the Company has increased dividends, highlighting its continued commitment to returning value to shareholders.

FactSet returned $320.4 million to stockholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends during the fiscal year. This return represents an average cash return of 65%, as a percentage of free cash flow and proceeds from employee stock plans as the prior year utilized cash repatriated from foreign earnings for a higher share repurchase.

The Company appointed Franck Gossieaux as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Sales and Client Solutions, in June 2019. In this role, Gossieaux is responsible for overseeing all global sales and client activities for FactSet.

FactSet won multiple awards, including Best Data Provider to the Sell-Side, Best Performance Measurement and Attribution System Provider, and Best Client Reporting System at the Waters Technology Awards, Best Alternative Data Initiative and Best Data Analytics Provider at the Inside Market Data Awards, Best FX Order/Execution Management System at the FX Week e-FX Awards, and Best Market Data Solution at the Asian Private Banker Technology Awards. FactSet was also ranked 19th on the RiskTech® 2019 by Chartis Research, moving up two spots from 2018.

FactSet celebrated the first anniversary of its office in Shanghai expanding its client base in the Asia Pacific region.

The Company launched a Global Robotics and Automation Index licensed to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Co., Ltd., marking the Company’s entry in the Japanese index mutual fund market.

FactSet grew its data offering within CTS, on the Open:FactSet Marketplace, which now includes over a 100 content and solution sets, including new data feeds from Mastercard and IHS Markit.

Share Repurchase Program

FactSet repurchased 221,292 shares for $62.1 million during the fourth quarter under the Company’s existing share repurchase program.

On June 24, 2019, the Board of Directors of FactSet approved an increase of $210 million to the existing share repurchase program. Including this increase. As of August 31, 2019, $239 million is currently available for share repurchases.

Annual Business Outlook

FactSet is providing its outlook for fiscal 2020. The following forward-looking statements reflect FactSet’s expectations as of today’s date. Given the risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. FactSet does not intend to update its forward-looking statements until its next quarterly results announcement, other than in publicly available statements.

Fiscal 2020 Expectations

Organic ASV plus professional services is expected to increase in the range of $65 million and $85 million over fiscal 2019.

GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.49 billion and $1.50 billion.

GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 28.5% and 29.5%.

Adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 31.5% and 32.5%.

FactSet’s annual effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 17.0% and 17.5%.

GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $8.70 and $9.00. Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $9.85 and $10.15.

Both GAAP operating margin and GAAP diluted EPS guidance do not include certain effects of any non-recurring benefits or charges that may arise in fiscal 2020. Please see the back of this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted metrics.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

August 31, Twelve Months Ended

August 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 364,283 $ 345,861 $ 1,435,351 $ 1,350,145 Operating expenses Cost of services 167,730 169,467 663,446 659,296 Selling, general and administrative 84,985 88,038 333,870 324,645 Total operating expenses 252,715 256,505 997,316 983,941 Operating income 111,568 88,356 438,035 366,204 Other expense Interest expense, net of interest income (3,279 ) (4,421 ) (16,070 ) (14,366 ) Total other expense (3,279) (4,421) (16,070) (14,366) Income before income taxes 108,289 83,935 421,965 351,838 Provision for income taxes 16,762 15,112 69,175 84,753 Net income $ 91,527 $ 68,823 $ 352,790 $ 267,085 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.34 $ 1.77 $ 9.08 $ 6.78 Diluted weighted average common shares 39,056 38,879 38,873 39,377





Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) August 31, August 31, (In thousands) 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 359,799 $ 208,623 Investments 25,813 29,259 Accounts receivable, net of reserves 146,309 156,639 Prepaid taxes 15,033 6,274 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,858 30,121 Total current assets 583,812 430,916 Property, equipment, and leasehold improvements, net 121,042 100,545 Goodwill 685,729 701,833 Intangible assets, net 120,551 148,935 Deferred taxes 7,571 9,716 Other assets 29,943 27,502 Total Assets $ 1,548,648 $ 1,419,447 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 68,138 $ 72,059 Accrued compensation 64,202 66,479 Deferred fees 47,656 49,700 Taxes payable - 8,453 Dividends payable 27,445 24,443 Total current liabilities 207,441 221,134 Deferred taxes 16,391 21,190 Deferred fees 10,088 7,833 Taxes payable 26,292 29,626 Long-term debt 574,174 574,775 Deferred rent and other non-current liabilities 42,006 38,989 Total Liabilities $ 876,392 $ 893,547 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total Stockholders’ Equity $ 672,256 $ 525,900 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,548,648 $ 1,419,447





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended

August 31, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 352,790 $ 267,085 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 60,463 57,285 Stock-based compensation expense 32,400 31,516 Deferred income taxes (2,278) (1,910) Loss on sale of assets 196 140 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions Accounts receivable, net of reserves 10,205 (8,417) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,290) 12,077 Accrued compensation (1,743) 5,735 Deferred fees 458 6,035 Taxes payable, net of prepaid taxes (19,238) 27,659 Other, net (3,827 ) (11,537 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 427,136 385,668 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of businesses and investments, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired ― (15,000) Purchases of investments (11,135) (12,470) Proceeds from sales of investments 14,405 12,459 Purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net of proceeds from dispositions (59,370) (33,520) Net cash used in investing activities (56,100) (48,531) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Dividend payments (100,052) (89,408) Repurchase of common stock (220,372) (303,955) Proceeds from employee stock plans 107,051 71,610 Repayment of debt (575,000) ― Proceeds from debt 575,000 ― Other financing activities (901) 1,716 Net cash used in financing activities (214,274) (320,037) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (5,586 ) (3,208 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 151,176 13,892 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 208,623 194,731 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 359,799 $ 208,623

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Results to Adjusted Financial Measures

Financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP including revenues, operating income and margin, net income, diluted EPS and cash provided by operating activities have been adjusted below. FactSet uses these adjusted financial measures, both in presenting its results to stockholders and the investment community, and in its internal evaluation and management of the business. The Company believes that these adjusted financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors because they permit investors to view the Company’s performance using the same tools that management uses to gauge progress in achieving its goals. Adjusted measures may also facilitate comparisons to FactSet’s historical performance.

Revenues (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

August 31, (In thousands) 2019 2018 Change GAAP revenues $ 364,283 $ 345,861 5.3% Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a) 1,262 1,397 Currency impact (b) 83 ― Organic revenues $ 365,628 $ 347,258 5.3% (a) The adjustment relates to deferred revenue fair value adjustments from purchase accounting. (b) The impact from foreign currency movements over the past 12 months.





(Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

August 31, (In thousands) 2019 2018 Change GAAP revenues $ 1,435,351 $ 1,350,145 6.3% Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a) 5,185 7,691 Currency impact (b) 985 ― Organic revenues $ 1,441,521 $ 1,357,836 6.2% (a) The adjustment relates to deferred revenue fair value adjustments from purchase accounting. (b) The impact from foreign currency movements over the past 12 months.





Operating Income, Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

August 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 Change GAAP Operating income $ 111,568 $ 88,356 26.3% Intangible asset amortization (a) 7,260 6,079 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (b) 1,262 1,397 Other non-recurring items (c) 3,791 12,852 Adjusted operating income $ 123,881 $ 108,684 14.0% Adjusted operating margin (d) 33.9% 31.3% GAAP Net income $ 91,527 $ 68,823 33.0% Intangible asset amortization (a)(e) 5,931 4,985 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (b)(e) 1,031 1,146 Other non-recurring items (c)(e) 3,097 10,538 Income tax benefits (f) 306 - Adjusted net income $ 101,892 $ 85,492 19.2% GAAP Diluted earnings per common share $2.34 $1.77 32.2% Intangible asset amortization (a)(e) 0.15 0.13 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (b)(e) 0.03 0.03 Other non-recurring items (c)(e) 0.08 0.27 Income tax benefits (f) 0.01 - Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 2.61 $ 2.20 18.6% Weighted average common shares (Diluted) 39,056 38,879 (a) GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was adjusted to exclude $7.3 million of pre-tax intangible asset amortization, which reduced net income by $5.9 million and diluted earnings per share by $0.15. GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was adjusted to exclude $6.1 million of pre-tax intangible asset amortization, which reduced net income by $5.0 million and diluted earnings per share by $0.13. The income tax effect related to intangible asset amortization was $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with $1.1 million for the same period in fiscal 2018. (b) The adjustment relates to deferred revenue fair value adjustments from purchase accounting. The income tax effect related to deferred revenue fair value adjustments was $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and $0.3 million for the prior year period. (c) GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was adjusted to exclude $3.8 million of pre-tax net expenses primarily related to severance, stock-based compensation acceleration, professional fees to related to infrastructure upgrade activities, a prior period adjustment related to data costs and occupancy costs, which reduced net income by $3.1 million and diluted earnings per share by $0.08. GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was adjusted to exclude $12.9 million of pre-tax expenses primarily related to severance, stock-based compensation acceleration, other restructuring actions and legal matters, which reduced net income by $10.5 million and diluted earnings per share by $0.27. The income tax effect related to the other non-recurring items was $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with $2.3 million for the same period in fiscal 2018. (d) Adjusted operating margin is calculated as adjusted operating income divided by GAAP revenues plus the deferred revenue fair value adjustment. (e) For purposes of calculating adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, intangible asset amortization, deferred revenue fair value adjustments and other non-recurring items were taxed at the annual effective tax rates of 18.3% for fiscal 2019 and 18.0% for fiscal 2018. (f) GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was adjusted to exclude $0.3 million or $0.01 per share of income tax expenses primarily related to prior years' toll tax charge as a result of the U.S. Tax Jobs and Cuts Acts partially offset by one-time items.





(Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

August 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 Change GAAP Operating income $ 438,035 $ 366,204 19.6% Intangible asset amortization (a) 24,920 24,665 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (b) 5,185 7,691 Other non-recurring items (c) 8,045 26,950 Adjusted operating income $ 476,185 $ 425,510 11.9% Adjusted operating margin (d) 33.2% 31.3% GAAP Net income $ 352,790 $ 267,085 32.1% Intangible asset amortization (a)(e) 20,262 19,723 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (b)(e) 4,215 6,084 Other non-recurring items (c)(e) 6,315 21,614 Income tax items (f) 5,274 21,310 Adjusted net income $ 388,856 $ 335,816 15.8% GAAP Diluted earnings per common share $ 9.08 $ 6.78 33.9% Intangible asset amortization (a)(e) 0.52 0.50 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (b)(e) 0.11 0.15 Other non-recurring items (c)(e) 0.15 0.56 Income tax benefits (f) 0.14 0.53 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 10.00 $ 8.53 17.2% Weighted average common shares (Diluted) 38,873 39,377 (a) GAAP operating income in fiscal 2019 was adjusted to exclude $24.9 million of pre-tax intangible asset amortization, which reduced net income by $20.3 million and diluted earnings per share by $0.52. GAAP operating income in fiscal 2018 was adjusted to exclude $24.7 million of pre-tax intangible asset amortization, which reduced net income by $19.7 million and diluted earnings per share by $0.50. The income tax effect related to intangible asset amortization was $4.7 million in fiscal 2019 compared with $4.9 million for the same period in fiscal 2018. (b) The adjustment relates to deferred revenue fair value adjustments from purchase accounting. The income tax effect related to deferred revenue fair value adjustments was $1.0 million in fiscal 2019 and $1.6 million for the prior year period. (c) GAAP operating income in fiscal 2019 was adjusted to exclude $8.0 million of pre-tax net expenses primarily related to a $5 million non-core transaction related revenue, offset by severance, stock-based compensation acceleration, professional fees to related to infrastructure upgrade activities, a prior period adjustment related to data costs and occupancy costs, which reduced net income by $6.3 million and diluted earnings per share by $0.15. GAAP operating income in fiscal 2018 was adjusted to exclude $27.0 million of pre-tax expenses primarily related to severance, stock-based compensation acceleration, other restructuring actions and legal matters, which reduced net income by $21.6 million and diluted earnings per share by $0.56. The income tax effect related to the other non-recurring items was $1.7 million in fiscal 2019 compared with $5.6 million for the same period in fiscal 2018. (d) Adjusted operating margin is calculated as adjusted operating income divided by GAAP revenues plus the deferred revenue fair value adjustment minus the aforementioned non-core transaction related revenue. (e) For purposes of calculating adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, intangible asset amortization, deferred revenue fair value adjustments and other non-recurring items were taxed at the annual effective tax rates of 18.3% for fiscal 2019 and 18.0% for fiscal 2018. (f) GAAP net income in fiscal 2019 was adjusted to exclude $5.3 million or $0.14 per share of income tax expenses primarily related to finalizing prior years' tax returns and other discrete items. GAAP net income in fiscal 2018 was adjusted to exclude $21.3 million of tax charges primarily related to the one-time deemed repatriation tax on foreign earnings. This reduced diluted earnings per share by $0.53.





Business Outlook Operating Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS (Unaudited) Annual Fiscal 2020 Guidance (In thousands, except per share data) Low end of range High end of range GAAP Operating margin 28.5% 29.5% Intangible asset amortization (a) 1.6% 1.6% Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (b) 0.3% 0.3% Other non-recurring items (c) 1.1% 1.1% Adjusted operating margin 31.5% 32.5% GAAP Net income $ 337,000 $ 349,000 Intangible asset amortization (a) 19,485 19,485 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (b) 3,900 3,900 Other non-recurring items (c) 21,150 21,150 Adjusted net income $ 381,535 $ 393,535 GAAP Diluted earnings per common share $8.70 $9.00 Intangible asset amortization (a) 0.50 0.50 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (b) 0.10 0.10 Other non-recurring items (c) 0.55 0.55 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 9.85 $ 10.15 (a) GAAP operating income for the full fiscal 2020 year is adjusted to exclude $23.5 million of pre-tax intangible asset amortization, which reduced the GAAP operating margin by 1.6%, GAAP net income by $19.5 million and GAAP diluted earnings per share by $0.50. The income tax effect related to intangible asset amortization is $4.0 million for the period presented above. (b) The adjustment relates to deferred revenue fair value adjustments from purchase accounting. The income tax effect related to deferred revenue fair value adjustments was $0.8 million for the period presented above. (c) GAAP operating income for the full fiscal 2019 year is adjusted to exclude $25.5 million of pre-tax expenses related to several one-time items, which reduced net income by $21.2 million and diluted earnings per share by $0.55. The income tax effect related to other non-recurring items is $4.3 million for the period presented above.





Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

August 31,

(In thousands) 2019 2018 Change Net cash provided by operating activities $ 121,811 $ 106,324 Capital expenditures (26,464) (15,145) Free cash flow $ 95,347 $ 91,179 4.6%





(Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

August 31,

(In thousands) 2019 2018 Change Net cash provided by operating activities $ 427,136 $ 385,668 Capital expenditures (59,370) (33,520) Free cash flow $ 367,766 $ 352,148 4.4%





Supplementary Schedules of Historical ASV by Client Type The following table presents the percentages and growth rates of organic ASV by client type, excluding currency, and may be useful to facilitate historical comparisons. Organic ASV excludes acquisitions and dispositions completed within the last 12 months and the effects of foreign currency. The numbers below do not include professional services. Q4’19 Q3’19 Q2’19 Q1’19 Q4’18 Q3’18 Q2’18 Q1’18 % of ASV from buy-side clients 83.7% 84.2% 83.9% 83.9% 83.9% 84.4% 84.4% 84.2% % of ASV from sell-side clients 16.3% 15.8% 16.1% 16.1% 16.1% 15.6% 15.6% 15.8% ASV Growth rate from buy-side clients 4.8% 5.2% 5.3% 5.9% 5.4% 5.3% 6.0% 5.3% ASV Growth rate from sell-side clients 6.3% 6.8% 9.2% 8.6% 7.3% 5.0% 4.6% 3.9% Total Organic ASV Growth Rate 5.0% 5.4% 5.9% 6.3% 5.7% 5.3% 5.8% 5.1%



The following table presents the calculation of the above-mentioned ASV growth rates from all clients.

(Details may not sum to total due to rounding)

(In millions) Q4’19 Q4’18 As reported ASV (a) $ 1,458.0 $ 1,393.1 Currency impact (b) 0.2 (5.1 ) Organic ASV total $ 1,458.2 $ 1,388.0 Total Organic ASV Growth Rate 5.0%

(a) ASV excludes $22.9 million and $21.6 million, respectively, in professional services fees as of August 31, 2019 and 2018.

(b) The impact from foreign currency movements was excluded above to calculate total organic ASV.



