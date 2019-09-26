Alacer Gold Reports Exploration Results From the Çöpler Saddle Shear Zone at the Çöpler Gold Mine

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alacer Gold Corp. (“Alacer” or the “Corporation”) [TSX: ASR and ASX: AQG] is pleased to announce positive drill results for the Çöpler Saddle (“The Saddle”). The Saddle borders the western flank of the Çöpler Mine (Figure 1) with the shear zone passing through the existing Çöpler West Pit, which is in production. The initial testing of The Saddle consisted of 50 diamond drill holes with a strike length over ~2km. All holes reported are outside of the Çöpler Resource shells and planned mining areas. Diamond drill holes intersected both oxide and sulfide gold mineralization, some with impressive grades and thicknesses, including holes:



Rod Antal, Alacer’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The Çöpler Saddle is shaping up to be another outstanding near-mine exploration project and an important component of our short-term strategy to identify additional oxide ore that we can convert quickly into production by leveraging our existing infrastructure. With Ardich already shaping up to be a major discovery, and now with The Saddle showing potential, albeit at an earlier exploration stage, our short-term strategy is rapidly becoming a reality.”

Figure 1, Location map of the Çöpler Saddle Shear Zone, available here:

Project Overview

The Çöpler Saddle is located on the western periphery of the Çöpler Mine open pit. The Çöpler Saddle Shear Zone is defined as an arc like structure running north-south for approximately 2 kilometers (Figure 2). The north-south extending shear zone appears to be dipping 600-700 to the west. The shear zone passes through the West Pit, which is in production. Soil sampling was conducted in several campaigns in a 2km x 2.8km area with 50m x 50m sampling grid. The geochemical results of this soil sampling program returned with high grade gold values, with some areas exceeding 0.5 g/t (Figure 3).

Figure 2, The Saddle relative to the Çöpler Gold Mine, available here:

Along the shear zone, the geology is dominated by limestone, marble and hornfels units that are in turn intruded by micro-dioritic to granodioritic small scale stocks defined in some of the drill holes. The rocks were subjected to silica-clay alteration with iron oxide developments along the local structures as well as subjected to clay-pyrite alteration. The entire mineralized system is protected by an over thrusted hornfels unit. At the south of the zone, silica is mainly observed as 2-meter long and 1-meter wide jasperoid lenses along the hornfels and marble contacts, whereas at the central portion of the zone, less silica is observed with larger gossan-like mineralized iron oxide bodies have been formed. In the central area (around the West pit) mineralization is controlled by an oblique fault system. Gold, particularly in this West Pit area, is enriched in karstic fill clays around the brecciated and fault rocks.

Elevated soil gold geochemistry points to at least three potentially attractive exploration areas closely related with the Saddle Shear Zone. Detail mapping of these areas with elevated gold geochemistry are being conducted to plan a follow up drilling program.

Figure 3. Saddle Shear Zone with soil gold geochemistry, available here:

Drilling

Alacer drilled 50 diamond core holes totaling 6,150m. The drill holes were drilled within Alacer’s 80% owned and managed licenses. All drilling was diamond core drilling using either HQ (63.5mm in diameter) or PQ (85mm in diameter) core sizes. All holes reported here are outside of the existing Çöpler Resource shells or planned mining areas.

Drill Highlights

Significant results are down hole length and include:

Table 1. Significant Gold intercepts at the Çöpler Saddle Shear Zone. Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Remarks Depth (m) Comments CDD652 13 16 3 0.59 Sulfide 57.6 CDD653 - - - - - 80.4 No Significant Interval CDD654 0 12 12 0.55 Mixed 113.2 50/50 Oxide Sulfide 73 95 22 1.41 Oxide including 80 82 2 7.06 Oxide 100 104 4 0.39 Oxide CDD655 4 11 7 0.34 Sulfide 60 18.3 21.3 3 0.32 Sulfide 28.1 33.6 5.5 3.88 Mixed 67/33 Oxide Sulfide Ratio including 29.1 29.8 0.7 9.35 Oxide including 31.6 32.6 1 5.76 Oxide 51.6 57.6 6 0.49 Oxide CDD656 0 31.1 31.1 1.26 Mixed 74.2 68/32 Oxide Sulfide Ratio including 23 24 1 14.8 Oxide CDD657 0 9 9 2.84 Mixed 57 22/78 Oxide Sulfide Ratio 24.5 47.1 22.6 9.65 Oxide Includes isolated intervals of core loss totaling 0.5m. including 26.2 32.2 6 30.78 Oxide including 28.2 29.2 1 104 Oxide including 36.2 37.6 1.4 8.6 Oxide CDD658 65.5 68.5 3 0.74 Oxide 258.3 83.1 86.1 3 0.31 Oxide 159.7 162.8 3 0.85 Oxide 234.5 239.5 5 0.68 Oxide 242.5 245.5 3 1.15 Mixed 67/33 Oxide Sulfide Ratio CDD659 0 5 5 0.55 Sulfide 125.5 35 52 17 8.41 Mixed 82/18 Oxide Sulfide Ratio including 36 37 1 5.32 Oxide including 43 50 7 18.7 Oxide 80 84 4 0.48 Oxide 111.5 113.5 2 1.4 Oxide CDD660 0 15 15 1.09 Sulfide 107.2 including 0 1 1 7.26 Sulfide 76 81 5 0.42 Sulfide CDD661 157 160 3 0.6 Oxide 213.8 166 167.1 1.1 1.41 Oxide 170.7 184 13.3 2.13 Mixed Includes isolated intervals of core loss totaling 0.9m. 84/16 Oxide Sulfide Ratio 188 192 4 0.39 Sulfide CDD662 96 98 2 4.19 Oxide 108 including 96 97 1 5.35 Oxide CDD663 7 25 18 2.14 Mixed 100 6/94 Oxide Sulfide Ratio including 8 11 3 10.13 Sulfide 35.2 49.7 14.5 0.83 Mixed 94/6 Oxide Sulfide Ratio 61.7 76.8 15.1 0.86 Oxide Includes isolated intervals of core loss totaling 1.5m CDD664 9.5 20.5 11 0.47 Sulfide 101.4 49 63 14 7.49 Oxide including 54 62 8 12.25 Oxide 74 78 4 0.44 Oxide 82 88 6 0.81 Oxide CDD665 66.6 67.8 1.2 3.36 Oxide 102 CDD709 17.5 21.5 4 0.59 Sulfide 240.5 149.2 157.5 8.3 0.33 Sulfide Includes isolated intervals of core loss totaling 3.3m 164 174.6 10.6 2.52 Mixed Includes isolated intervals of core loss totaling 0.9m. 21/79 Oxide Sulfide Ratio including 173.7 174.6 0.9 20.3 Oxide 190.3 194 3.7 0.88 Oxide 197 229.7 32.7 2.25 Oxide including 209.5 210.5 1 5.43 Oxide CDD717 32.5 39.5 7 0.88 Mixed 308 14/86 Oxide Sulfide Ratio 125 130 5 0.41 Sulfide 174.5 182.5 8 0.53 Sulfide 185.5 206.9 21.4 1.27 Mixed 29/71 Oxide Sulfide Ratio 231.2 249.2 18 0.79 Oxide 254.2 279.7 26.5 1.83 Mixed 85/15 Oxide Sulfide Ratio including 267.7 268.7 1 25.7 Oxide 285 296.5 11.5 1.32 Oxide 299.5 308 8.5 2.93 Oxide including 300.6 301.6 1 7.91 Oxide CDD718 42.2 48.2 6 0.71 Sulfide 179 96.3 107.7 11.4 3.87 Mixed 77/23 Oxide Sulfide Ratio including 102.9 104.9 2 18.13 Oxide 110.6 118.6 8 0.3 Oxide 147.5 155.1 7.6 0.44 Oxide CDD719 95.1 108.5 13.4 1.16 Sulfide 232.9 120.7 161.5 40.8 4.74 Mixed 80/20 Oxide Sulfide Ratio including 129.8 133.1 3.3 6.94 Oxide including 137.1 141.5 4.4 25.78 Oxide CDD720 - - - - - 164.1 No Significant Interval CDD721 74 75.5 1.5 1.35 Oxide 83.5 79.6 83.5 3.9 1.13 Oxide CDD721A 83.1 93 9.9 1.08 Oxide 260.6 Includes isolated intervals of core loss totaling 1m including 85.1 86.1 1 5.01 Oxide 134 139 5 0.46 Oxide 154.9 187.8 32.9 1.03 Oxide Includes isolated intervals of core loss totaling 1.2m CDD725 31.3 36.5 5.2 0.73 Oxide 53.2 CDD726 10.8 14 3.2 0.49 Oxide 50.4 CDD728 55.5 57.2 1.7 4.69 Oxide 75.5 including 55.5 56.3 0.8 9.35 Oxide CDD729 23 34.1 11.1 8.85 Mixed 73.8 89/11 Oxide Sulfide Ratio including 24.2 25.2 1 11.55 Oxide including 26.2 30.1 3.9 15.88 Oxide including 31.1 32.1 1 8.36 Oxide CDD731 - - - - - 32 No Significant Interval. Abandoned at 32m and re-drilled as CDD731A CDD731A 24 28.8 4.8 1.57 Oxide 45.5 CDD733 - - - - - 93.5 No Significant Interval CDD735 34.4 40.1 5.7 39.45 Mixed 67.5 75/25 Oxide Sulfide Ratio including 37.7 39.1 1.4 155.5 Sulfide 47 49.2 2.2 7.74 Mixed 50/50 Oxide Sulfide Ratio including 48.1 49.2 1.1 14.6 Sulfide CDD737 20 22.6 2.6 2.96 Oxide 63.5 including 21.8 22.6 0.8 8.05 Oxide CDD745 117.6 120.6 3 0.42 Oxide 237.6 CDD746 60 61 1 1.96 Oxide 106.7 64 85.5 21.5 0.88 Mixed 40/60 Oxide Sulfide Ratio including 65.2 66.2 1 7.38 Oxide CDD749 67.4 71.5 4.1 1.23 Mixed 90.6 22/78 Oxide Sulfide Ratio 76.2 88.2 12 0.42 Mixed 8/92 Oxide Sulfide Ratio CD750 9.4 12.4 3 1.01 Oxide 87.5 40.4 43.7 3.3 0.37 Oxide CDD773 59.6 64.6 5 1.83 Oxide 112.9 69.6 77.8 8.2 4.35 Oxide including 73 73.8 0.8 38 Oxide CDD774 40.4 47.5 7.1 6.08 Oxide 121 including 44.9 46.5 1.6 17.25 Oxide 104.3 112.3 8 0.3 Mixed 63/37 Oxide Sulfide Ratio CDD775 - - - - - 89.6 No Significant Interval CDD776 85.5 86.5 1 1.08 Oxide 148 134.7 135.6 0.9 5.85 Oxide CDD777 39.8 40.8 1 2.03 Sulfide 175 CDD786 55.8 58.8 3 0.63 Sulfide 115 65.6 73.5 7.8 7.2 Oxide including 69.8 71.5 1.7 27.66 Oxide 78 89.3 11.3 4.33 Oxide including 78 79 1 8.54 Oxide including 84 85 1 5.37 Oxide including 87.4 89.3 1.9 13.89 Oxide 106 111 5 0.45 Mixed 60/40 Oxide Sulfide Ratio CDD787 46 49 3 0.48 Oxide 86 57 58 1 1.38 Oxide 64.3 72.3 8 0.44 Sulfide 75.3 78.3 3 0.53 Mixed 33/67 Oxide Sulfide Ratio 82.3 86 3.7 1.04 Sulfide 22/78 Oxide Sulfide Ratio CDD788 89.2 90.2 1 2.32 Sulfide 104.5 96.7 103.4 6.7 1.33 Sulfide 15/85 Oxide Sulfide Ratio CDD789 10 11 1 2 Oxide 136.5 45.1 58.8 13.7 0.41 Oxide 64 76 12 0.46 Oxide 93 100 7 2.93 Oxide including 96 97 1 16.1 Oxide CDD790 0 4 4 2.23 Oxide 115 75.4 79.8 4.4 1 Mixed 75/25 Oxide Sulfide Ratio CDD791 - - - - - 202 No Significant Interval CDD795 48 50 2 2.13 Oxide 98.3 85 95 10 0.63 Sulfide 20/80 Oxide Sulfide Ratio CDD796 85 88 3 1.29 Mixed 154.7 67/33 Oxide Sulfide Ratio 93 99.2 6.2 0.67 Oxide 109 113.5 4.5 0.32 Oxide 128.9 131.7 2.8 0.84 Oxide CDD798 46.6 50.9 4.3 1.17 Mixed 125.5 70/30 Oxide Sulfide Ratio 82 85 3 0.63 Oxide 91 96.8 5.8 1.15 Oxide 115.6 117.6 2 1.31 Sulfide CDD809 92.7 94.7 2 1.27 Oxide 138 CDD810 106.9 111.6 4.7 0.41 Oxide 115 Significant gold intervals reported at a nominal 0.3 g/t gold cut-off and with a maximum 2.5m contiguous dilution are given in Table 1. All thicknesses are downhole length and true widths are not known at this stage.

To view the complete drill assay results and further technical information relating to this news release, please visit the Company’s website at www.alacergold.com .



About Alacer

Alacer is a leading low-cost intermediate gold producer whose primary focus is to leverage its cornerstone Çöpler Gold Mine and strong balance sheet as foundations to continue its organic multi-mine growth strategy, maximize free cash flow and therefore create maximum value for shareholders. The Çöpler Gold Mine is located in east-central Turkey in the Erzincan Province, approximately 1,100 kilometers (“km”) southeast from Istanbul and 550km east from Ankara, Turkey’s capital city. Alacer owns an 80% interest in the world-class Çöpler Gold Mine (“Çöpler”) in Turkey operated by Anagold Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (“Anagold”), and the remaining 20% owned by Lidya Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (“Lidya Mining”).

Alacer continues to pursue opportunities to further expand its current operating base to become a sustainable multi-mine producer with a focus on Turkey. The Çöpler Mine is processing ore through two producing plants. With the recent completion of the sulfide plant, the Çöpler Mine will produce over 3.5 million ounces at first quartile All-in Sustaining Costs, generating robust free cash flow for approximately the next 20 years.

The systematic and focused exploration efforts in the Çöpler District have been successful as evidenced by the newly discovered Ardich deposit. The Çöpler District remains the focus, with the goal of continuing to grow oxide resources that will deliver production utilizing the existing Çöpler infrastructure. In the other regions of Turkey, targeted exploration work continues at a number of highly prospective exploration targets.

Alacer is a Canadian company incorporated in the Yukon Territory with its primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company also has a secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange where CHESS Depositary Interests trade.

Technical Procedural Information

Sampling, Assaying and QA/QC

The Çöpler Saddle Shear Zone drilling program started in 2017. Diamond drill core is sampled as half core at 1m intervals. The samples were submitted to ALS Global laboratories in Izmir, Turkey for sample preparation and analysis which is an ISO/IEC 7025:2005 certified and accredited laboratory. Bureau Veritas (Acme) laboratory, Ankara is being used as for umpire check sample analysis. Gold was analyzed by fire assay with an AAS finish, and the multi-element analyses were determined by four acid digestion and ICP-AES and MS finish. For gold assays greater than or equal to 10g/t, fire assay process is repeated with a gravimetric finish for coarse gold. Alacer's drill and geochemical samples were collected in accordance with accepted industry standards. Alacer conducts routine QA/QC analysis on all assay results, including the systematic utilization of certified reference materials, blanks, field duplicates, and umpire laboratory check assays. External review of data and processes relating to the prospect have been completed by independent Consultant Dr. Erdem Yetkin, P.Geo. in September 2019. There were no adverse material results detected and the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for further studies.

Qualified Person

Dr. Mesut Soylu, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and qualifies as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

The information in this release which relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mesut Soylu, PhD Geology, P.Geo, Eurgeol, who is a full-time employee of Alacer. Dr. Soylu has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which is being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the “Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” and a qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Soylu consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

External review of data and processes relating to the prospect was completed in September 2019 by independent Consultant Dr. Erdem Yetkin, P.Geo. a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and a Competent Person as defined by the JORC Code 2012. There were no adverse material results detected and Dr. Yetkin is of the opinion that the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for announcing the exploration results.

Cautionary Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to Alacer, certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information, future oriented financial information, or financial outlooks (collectively “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may be contained in this document and other public filings of Alacer. Forward-looking information often relates to statements concerning Alacer’s outlook and anticipated events or results, and in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “projects”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking information includes statements concerning, among other things, preliminary cost reporting in this document; production, cost, and capital expenditure guidance; the ability to expand the current heap leach pad; development plans for processing sulfide ore at Çöpler; the results of any gold reconciliations; the ability to discover additional oxide gold ore; the generation of free cash flow and payment of dividends; matters relating to proposed exploration; communications with local stakeholders; maintaining community and government relations; negotiations of joint ventures; negotiation and completion of transactions; commodity prices; mineral resources, mineral reserves, realization of mineral reserves, and the existence or realization of mineral resource estimates; the development approach; the timing and amount of future production; the timing of studies, announcements, and analysis; the timing of construction and development of proposed mines and process facilities; capital and operating expenditures; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; exploration plans; receipt of regulatory approvals; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, environmental, regulatory, and political matters that may influence or be influenced by future events or conditions.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited in any manner to, those disclosed in any other of Alacer’s filings, and include the inherent speculative nature of exploration results; the ability to explore; communications with local stakeholders; maintaining community and governmental relations; status of negotiations of joint ventures; weather conditions at Alacer’s operations; commodity prices; the ultimate determination of and realization of mineral reserves; existence or realization of mineral resources; the development approach; availability and receipt of required approvals, titles, licenses and permits; sufficient working capital to develop and operate the mines and implement development plans; access to adequate services and supplies; foreign currency exchange rates; interest rates; access to capital markets and associated cost of funds; availability of a qualified work force; ability to negotiate, finalize, and execute relevant agreements; lack of social opposition to the mines or facilities; lack of legal challenges with respect to the property of Alacer; the timing and amount of future production; the ability to meet production, cost, and capital expenditure targets; timing and ability to produce studies and analyses; capital and operating expenditures; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; the ultimate ability to mine, process, and sell mineral products on economically favorable terms; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, geopolitical, regulatory and political factors that may influence future events or conditions. While we consider these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to us, they may prove to be incorrect.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking information and statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in Alacer’s filings on the Corporation’s website at www.alacergold.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au, and other unforeseen events or circumstances. Other than as required by law, Alacer does not intend, and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events.

For further information on Alacer Gold Corp., please contact:

Lisa Maestas – Director, Investor Relations at +1-303-292-1299

Figure 1 Location map of the Çöpler Saddle Shear Zone Figure 2 The Saddle relative to the Çöpler Gold Mine Figure 3 Saddle Shear Zone with soil gold geochemistry



