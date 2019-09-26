Alacer Gold Reports Exploration Results From the Çöpler Saddle Shear Zone at the Çöpler Gold Mine
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alacer Gold Corp. (“Alacer” or the “Corporation”) [TSX: ASR and ASX: AQG] is pleased to announce positive drill results for the Çöpler Saddle (“The Saddle”). The Saddle borders the western flank of the Çöpler Mine (Figure 1) with the shear zone passing through the existing Çöpler West Pit, which is in production. The initial testing of The Saddle consisted of 50 diamond drill holes with a strike length over ~2km. All holes reported are outside of the Çöpler Resource shells and planned mining areas. Diamond drill holes intersected both oxide and sulfide gold mineralization, some with impressive grades and thicknesses, including holes:
- CDD657: 22.6m @ 9.65 g/t Au (oxide) from 24.5m, including 6m @ 30.78 g/t Au (oxide) from 26.2m and 1m @ 104 g/t Au (oxide) from 28.2m and 1.4m @8.6 g/t Au (oxide) from 36.2m
- CDD719: 40.8m @ 4.74 g/t Au (oxide & sulfide) from 120.7m, including 3.3m @ 6.94 g/t Au (oxide) from 129.8m and 4.4m @ 25.78 g/t Au (oxide) from 137.1m
- CDD735: 5.7m @ 39.45 g/t Au (oxide & sulfide) from 34.4m, including 1.4m @ 155.5 g/t Au (sulfide) from 37.7m and 2.2m @ 7.74 g/t Au (oxide & sulfide) from 47m
- CDD786: 7.8m @ 7.2 g/t Au (oxide) from 65.6m and 11.3m @ 4.33 g/t Au (oxide) from 78m
Rod Antal, Alacer’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The Çöpler Saddle is shaping up to be another outstanding near-mine exploration project and an important component of our short-term strategy to identify additional oxide ore that we can convert quickly into production by leveraging our existing infrastructure. With Ardich already shaping up to be a major discovery, and now with The Saddle showing potential, albeit at an earlier exploration stage, our short-term strategy is rapidly becoming a reality.”
Figure 1, Location map of the Çöpler Saddle Shear Zone, available here:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a273e0f-198e-4f4d-9c80-6b8371864a12
Project Overview
The Çöpler Saddle is located on the western periphery of the Çöpler Mine open pit. The Çöpler Saddle Shear Zone is defined as an arc like structure running north-south for approximately 2 kilometers (Figure 2). The north-south extending shear zone appears to be dipping 600-700 to the west. The shear zone passes through the West Pit, which is in production. Soil sampling was conducted in several campaigns in a 2km x 2.8km area with 50m x 50m sampling grid. The geochemical results of this soil sampling program returned with high grade gold values, with some areas exceeding 0.5 g/t (Figure 3).
Figure 2, The Saddle relative to the Çöpler Gold Mine, available here:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a4e4f53-3ec0-4b53-8bc1-c988fb96cc7d
Along the shear zone, the geology is dominated by limestone, marble and hornfels units that are in turn intruded by micro-dioritic to granodioritic small scale stocks defined in some of the drill holes. The rocks were subjected to silica-clay alteration with iron oxide developments along the local structures as well as subjected to clay-pyrite alteration. The entire mineralized system is protected by an over thrusted hornfels unit. At the south of the zone, silica is mainly observed as 2-meter long and 1-meter wide jasperoid lenses along the hornfels and marble contacts, whereas at the central portion of the zone, less silica is observed with larger gossan-like mineralized iron oxide bodies have been formed. In the central area (around the West pit) mineralization is controlled by an oblique fault system. Gold, particularly in this West Pit area, is enriched in karstic fill clays around the brecciated and fault rocks.
Elevated soil gold geochemistry points to at least three potentially attractive exploration areas closely related with the Saddle Shear Zone. Detail mapping of these areas with elevated gold geochemistry are being conducted to plan a follow up drilling program.
Figure 3. Saddle Shear Zone with soil gold geochemistry, available here:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eeb33ae4-b095-4c79-8d0d-d933ecb67dc9
Drilling
Alacer drilled 50 diamond core holes totaling 6,150m. The drill holes were drilled within Alacer’s 80% owned and managed licenses. All drilling was diamond core drilling using either HQ (63.5mm in diameter) or PQ (85mm in diameter) core sizes. All holes reported here are outside of the existing Çöpler Resource shells or planned mining areas.
Drill Highlights
Significant results are down hole length and include:
- CDD657: 22.6m @ 9.65 g/t Au (oxide) from 24.5m, including 6m @ 30.78 g/t Au (oxide) from 26.2m, 1m @ 104 g/t Au (oxide) from 28.2m, and 1.4m @8.6 g/t Au (oxide) from 36.2m
- CDD659: 17m @ 8.41 g/t Au (oxide & sulfide) from 35m, including 1m @ 5.32 g/t Au (oxide) from 36m and 7m @ 18.7 g/t Au (oxide) from 43m
- CDD664: 14m @ 7.49 g/t Au (oxide) from 49m, including 8m @ 12.25 g/t Au (oxide) from 54m
-
CDD709: 10.6m @ 2.52 g/t Au (oxide & sulfide) from 164m, including 0.9m @ 20.3 g/t Au (oxide) from 173.7m, and
32.7m @ 2.25 g/t Au (oxide) from 197m, including 1m @ 5.43 g/t Au (oxide) from 209.5m
-
CDD717: 21.4m @ 1.27 g/t Au (oxide & sulfide) from 185.5m, and
26.5m @ 1.83 g/t Au (oxide & sulfide) from 254.2m, including 1m @ 25.7m Au (oxide) from 267.7m
- CDD718: 11.4m @ 3.87 g/t Au (oxide & sulfide) from 96.3m, including 2m @ 18.13 g/t Au (oxide) from 102.9
-
CDD719: 40.8m @ 4.74 g/t Au (oxide & sulfide) from 120.7m, including 3.3m @ 6.94 g/t Au (oxide) from 129.8m and 4.4m @ 25.78 g/t Au (oxide) from 137.1m, and
13.4m @ 1.16 g/t Au (sulfide) from 95.1m
- CDD729: 11.1m @ 8.85 g/t Au (oxide and sulfide) from 23m, including 1m @ 11.55 g/t Au (oxide) from 24.2m, 3.9m @ 15.88 g/t Au (oxide) from 26.2m, and 1m @ 8.36 g/t Au (oxide) from 31.1m
-
CDD735: 5.7m @ 39.45 g/t Au (oxide & sulfide) from 34.4m, including 1.4m @ 155.5 g/t Au (sulfide) from 37.7m, and
2.2m @ 7.74 g/t Au (oxide & sulfide) from 47m
- CDD774: 7.1m @ 6.08 g/t Au (oxide) from 40.4m, including 1.6m @ 17.25 g/t Au (oxide) from 44.9m
- CDD786: 7.8m @ 7.2 g/t Au (oxide) from 65.6m, including 1.7m @ 27.66 g/t Au (oxide) from 69.8m and 11.3m @ 4.33 g/t Au (oxide) from 78m, including 1m @ 8.54 g/t Au (oxide) from 78m, 1m @ 5.37 g/t Au (oxide) from 84m, and 1.9m @ 13.89 g/t Au (oxide) from 87.4m
|Table 1. Significant Gold intercepts at the Çöpler Saddle Shear Zone.
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au g/t
|Remarks
|Depth (m)
|Comments
|CDD652
|13
|16
|3
|0.59
|Sulfide
|57.6
|CDD653
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|80.4
|No Significant Interval
|CDD654
|0
|12
|12
|0.55
|Mixed
|113.2
|50/50 Oxide Sulfide
|73
|95
|22
|1.41
|Oxide
|including
|80
|82
|2
|7.06
|Oxide
|100
|104
|4
|0.39
|Oxide
|CDD655
|4
|11
|7
|0.34
|Sulfide
|60
|18.3
|21.3
|3
|0.32
|Sulfide
|28.1
|33.6
|5.5
|3.88
|Mixed
|67/33 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|including
|29.1
|29.8
|0.7
|9.35
|Oxide
|including
|31.6
|32.6
|1
|5.76
|Oxide
|51.6
|57.6
|6
|0.49
|Oxide
|CDD656
|0
|31.1
|31.1
|1.26
|Mixed
|74.2
|68/32 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|including
|23
|24
|1
|14.8
|Oxide
|CDD657
|0
|9
|9
|2.84
|Mixed
|57
|22/78 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|24.5
|47.1
|22.6
|9.65
|Oxide
|Includes isolated intervals of core loss totaling 0.5m.
|including
|26.2
|32.2
|6
|30.78
|Oxide
|including
|28.2
|29.2
|1
|104
|Oxide
|including
|36.2
|37.6
|1.4
|8.6
|Oxide
|CDD658
|65.5
|68.5
|3
|0.74
|Oxide
|258.3
|83.1
|86.1
|3
|0.31
|Oxide
|159.7
|162.8
|3
|0.85
|Oxide
|234.5
|239.5
|5
|0.68
|Oxide
|242.5
|245.5
|3
|1.15
|Mixed
|67/33 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|CDD659
|0
|5
|5
|0.55
|Sulfide
|125.5
|35
|52
|17
|8.41
|Mixed
|82/18 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|including
|36
|37
|1
|5.32
|Oxide
|including
|43
|50
|7
|18.7
|Oxide
|80
|84
|4
|0.48
|Oxide
|111.5
|113.5
|2
|1.4
|Oxide
|CDD660
|0
|15
|15
|1.09
|Sulfide
|107.2
|including
|0
|1
|1
|7.26
|Sulfide
|76
|81
|5
|0.42
|Sulfide
|CDD661
|157
|160
|3
|0.6
|Oxide
|213.8
|166
|167.1
|1.1
|1.41
|Oxide
|170.7
|184
|13.3
|2.13
|Mixed
|Includes isolated intervals of core loss totaling 0.9m. 84/16 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|188
|192
|4
|0.39
|Sulfide
|CDD662
|96
|98
|2
|4.19
|Oxide
|108
|including
|96
|97
|1
|5.35
|Oxide
|CDD663
|7
|25
|18
|2.14
|Mixed
|100
|6/94 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|including
|8
|11
|3
|10.13
|Sulfide
|35.2
|49.7
|14.5
|0.83
|Mixed
|94/6 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|61.7
|76.8
|15.1
|0.86
|Oxide
|Includes isolated intervals of core loss totaling 1.5m
|CDD664
|9.5
|20.5
|11
|0.47
|Sulfide
|101.4
|49
|63
|14
|7.49
|Oxide
|including
|54
|62
|8
|12.25
|Oxide
|74
|78
|4
|0.44
|Oxide
|82
|88
|6
|0.81
|Oxide
|CDD665
|66.6
|67.8
|1.2
|3.36
|Oxide
|102
|CDD709
|17.5
|21.5
|4
|0.59
|Sulfide
|240.5
|149.2
|157.5
|8.3
|0.33
|Sulfide
|Includes isolated intervals of core loss totaling 3.3m
|164
|174.6
|10.6
|2.52
|Mixed
|Includes isolated intervals of core loss totaling 0.9m. 21/79 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|including
|173.7
|174.6
|0.9
|20.3
|Oxide
|190.3
|194
|3.7
|0.88
|Oxide
|197
|229.7
|32.7
|2.25
|Oxide
|including
|209.5
|210.5
|1
|5.43
|Oxide
|CDD717
|32.5
|39.5
|7
|0.88
|Mixed
|308
|14/86 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|125
|130
|5
|0.41
|Sulfide
|174.5
|182.5
|8
|0.53
|Sulfide
|185.5
|206.9
|21.4
|1.27
|Mixed
|29/71 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|231.2
|249.2
|18
|0.79
|Oxide
|254.2
|279.7
|26.5
|1.83
|Mixed
|85/15 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|including
|267.7
|268.7
|1
|25.7
|Oxide
|285
|296.5
|11.5
|1.32
|Oxide
|299.5
|308
|8.5
|2.93
|Oxide
|including
|300.6
|301.6
|1
|7.91
|Oxide
|CDD718
|42.2
|48.2
|6
|0.71
|Sulfide
|179
|96.3
|107.7
|11.4
|3.87
|Mixed
|77/23 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|including
|102.9
|104.9
|2
|18.13
|Oxide
|110.6
|118.6
|8
|0.3
|Oxide
|147.5
|155.1
|7.6
|0.44
|Oxide
|CDD719
|95.1
|108.5
|13.4
|1.16
|Sulfide
|232.9
|120.7
|161.5
|40.8
|4.74
|Mixed
|80/20 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|including
|129.8
|133.1
|3.3
|6.94
|Oxide
|including
|137.1
|141.5
|4.4
|25.78
|Oxide
|CDD720
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|164.1
|No Significant Interval
|CDD721
|74
|75.5
|1.5
|1.35
|Oxide
|83.5
|79.6
|83.5
|3.9
|1.13
|Oxide
|CDD721A
|83.1
|93
|9.9
|1.08
|Oxide
|260.6
|Includes isolated intervals of core loss totaling 1m
|including
|85.1
|86.1
|1
|5.01
|Oxide
|134
|139
|5
|0.46
|Oxide
|154.9
|187.8
|32.9
|1.03
|Oxide
|Includes isolated intervals of core loss totaling 1.2m
|CDD725
|31.3
|36.5
|5.2
|0.73
|Oxide
|53.2
|CDD726
|10.8
|14
|3.2
|0.49
|Oxide
|50.4
|CDD728
|55.5
|57.2
|1.7
|4.69
|Oxide
|75.5
|including
|55.5
|56.3
|0.8
|9.35
|Oxide
|CDD729
|23
|34.1
|11.1
|8.85
|Mixed
|73.8
|89/11 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|including
|24.2
|25.2
|1
|11.55
|Oxide
|including
|26.2
|30.1
|3.9
|15.88
|Oxide
|including
|31.1
|32.1
|1
|8.36
|Oxide
|CDD731
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32
|No Significant Interval. Abandoned at 32m and re-drilled as CDD731A
|CDD731A
|24
|28.8
|4.8
|1.57
|Oxide
|45.5
|CDD733
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|93.5
|No Significant Interval
|CDD735
|34.4
|40.1
|5.7
|39.45
|Mixed
|67.5
|75/25 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|including
|37.7
|39.1
|1.4
|155.5
|Sulfide
|47
|49.2
|2.2
|7.74
|Mixed
|50/50 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|including
|48.1
|49.2
|1.1
|14.6
|Sulfide
|CDD737
|20
|22.6
|2.6
|2.96
|Oxide
|63.5
|including
|21.8
|22.6
|0.8
|8.05
|Oxide
|CDD745
|117.6
|120.6
|3
|0.42
|Oxide
|237.6
|CDD746
|60
|61
|1
|1.96
|Oxide
|106.7
|64
|85.5
|21.5
|0.88
|Mixed
|40/60 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|including
|65.2
|66.2
|1
|7.38
|Oxide
|CDD749
|67.4
|71.5
|4.1
|1.23
|Mixed
|90.6
|22/78 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|76.2
|88.2
|12
|0.42
|Mixed
|8/92 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|CD750
|9.4
|12.4
|3
|1.01
|Oxide
|87.5
|40.4
|43.7
|3.3
|0.37
|Oxide
|CDD773
|59.6
|64.6
|5
|1.83
|Oxide
|112.9
|69.6
|77.8
|8.2
|4.35
|Oxide
|including
|73
|73.8
|0.8
|38
|Oxide
|CDD774
|40.4
|47.5
|7.1
|6.08
|Oxide
|121
|including
|44.9
|46.5
|1.6
|17.25
|Oxide
|104.3
|112.3
|8
|0.3
|Mixed
|63/37 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|CDD775
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|89.6
|No Significant Interval
|CDD776
|85.5
|86.5
|1
|1.08
|Oxide
|148
|134.7
|135.6
|0.9
|5.85
|Oxide
|CDD777
|39.8
|40.8
|1
|2.03
|Sulfide
|175
|CDD786
|55.8
|58.8
|3
|0.63
|Sulfide
|115
|65.6
|73.5
|7.8
|7.2
|Oxide
|including
|69.8
|71.5
|1.7
|27.66
|Oxide
|78
|89.3
|11.3
|4.33
|Oxide
|including
|78
|79
|1
|8.54
|Oxide
|including
|84
|85
|1
|5.37
|Oxide
|including
|87.4
|89.3
|1.9
|13.89
|Oxide
|106
|111
|5
|0.45
|Mixed
|60/40 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|CDD787
|46
|49
|3
|0.48
|Oxide
|86
|57
|58
|1
|1.38
|Oxide
|64.3
|72.3
|8
|0.44
|Sulfide
|75.3
|78.3
|3
|0.53
|Mixed
|33/67 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|82.3
|86
|3.7
|1.04
|Sulfide
|22/78 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|CDD788
|89.2
|90.2
|1
|2.32
|Sulfide
|104.5
|96.7
|103.4
|6.7
|1.33
|Sulfide
|15/85 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|CDD789
|10
|11
|1
|2
|Oxide
|136.5
|45.1
|58.8
|13.7
|0.41
|Oxide
|64
|76
|12
|0.46
|Oxide
|93
|100
|7
|2.93
|Oxide
|including
|96
|97
|1
|16.1
|Oxide
|CDD790
|0
|4
|4
|2.23
|Oxide
|115
|75.4
|79.8
|4.4
|1
|Mixed
|75/25 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|CDD791
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|202
|No Significant Interval
|CDD795
|48
|50
|2
|2.13
|Oxide
|98.3
|85
|95
|10
|0.63
|Sulfide
|20/80 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|CDD796
|85
|88
|3
|1.29
|Mixed
|154.7
|67/33 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|93
|99.2
|6.2
|0.67
|Oxide
|109
|113.5
|4.5
|0.32
|Oxide
|128.9
|131.7
|2.8
|0.84
|Oxide
|CDD798
|46.6
|50.9
|4.3
|1.17
|Mixed
|125.5
|70/30 Oxide Sulfide Ratio
|82
|85
|3
|0.63
|Oxide
|91
|96.8
|5.8
|1.15
|Oxide
|115.6
|117.6
|2
|1.31
|Sulfide
|CDD809
|92.7
|94.7
|2
|1.27
|Oxide
|138
|CDD810
|106.9
|111.6
|4.7
|0.41
|Oxide
|115
|Significant gold intervals reported at a nominal 0.3 g/t gold cut-off and with a maximum 2.5m contiguous dilution are given in Table 1. All thicknesses are downhole length and true widths are not known at this stage.
To view the complete drill assay results and further technical information relating to this news release, please visit the Company’s website at www.alacergold.com.
About Alacer
Alacer is a leading low-cost intermediate gold producer whose primary focus is to leverage its cornerstone Çöpler Gold Mine and strong balance sheet as foundations to continue its organic multi-mine growth strategy, maximize free cash flow and therefore create maximum value for shareholders. The Çöpler Gold Mine is located in east-central Turkey in the Erzincan Province, approximately 1,100 kilometers (“km”) southeast from Istanbul and 550km east from Ankara, Turkey’s capital city. Alacer owns an 80% interest in the world-class Çöpler Gold Mine (“Çöpler”) in Turkey operated by Anagold Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (“Anagold”), and the remaining 20% owned by Lidya Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (“Lidya Mining”).
Alacer continues to pursue opportunities to further expand its current operating base to become a sustainable multi-mine producer with a focus on Turkey. The Çöpler Mine is processing ore through two producing plants. With the recent completion of the sulfide plant, the Çöpler Mine will produce over 3.5 million ounces at first quartile All-in Sustaining Costs, generating robust free cash flow for approximately the next 20 years.
The systematic and focused exploration efforts in the Çöpler District have been successful as evidenced by the newly discovered Ardich deposit. The Çöpler District remains the focus, with the goal of continuing to grow oxide resources that will deliver production utilizing the existing Çöpler infrastructure. In the other regions of Turkey, targeted exploration work continues at a number of highly prospective exploration targets.
Alacer is a Canadian company incorporated in the Yukon Territory with its primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company also has a secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange where CHESS Depositary Interests trade.
Technical Procedural Information
Sampling, Assaying and QA/QC
The Çöpler Saddle Shear Zone drilling program started in 2017. Diamond drill core is sampled as half core at 1m intervals. The samples were submitted to ALS Global laboratories in Izmir, Turkey for sample preparation and analysis which is an ISO/IEC 7025:2005 certified and accredited laboratory. Bureau Veritas (Acme) laboratory, Ankara is being used as for umpire check sample analysis. Gold was analyzed by fire assay with an AAS finish, and the multi-element analyses were determined by four acid digestion and ICP-AES and MS finish. For gold assays greater than or equal to 10g/t, fire assay process is repeated with a gravimetric finish for coarse gold. Alacer's drill and geochemical samples were collected in accordance with accepted industry standards. Alacer conducts routine QA/QC analysis on all assay results, including the systematic utilization of certified reference materials, blanks, field duplicates, and umpire laboratory check assays. External review of data and processes relating to the prospect have been completed by independent Consultant Dr. Erdem Yetkin, P.Geo. in September 2019. There were no adverse material results detected and the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for further studies.
Qualified Person
Dr. Mesut Soylu, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and qualifies as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
The information in this release which relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mesut Soylu, PhD Geology, P.Geo, Eurgeol, who is a full-time employee of Alacer. Dr. Soylu has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which is being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the “Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” and a qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Soylu consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
External review of data and processes relating to the prospect was completed in September 2019 by independent Consultant Dr. Erdem Yetkin, P.Geo. a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and a Competent Person as defined by the JORC Code 2012. There were no adverse material results detected and Dr. Yetkin is of the opinion that the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for announcing the exploration results.
Cautionary Statements
Except for statements of historical fact relating to Alacer, certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information, future oriented financial information, or financial outlooks (collectively “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may be contained in this document and other public filings of Alacer. Forward-looking information often relates to statements concerning Alacer’s outlook and anticipated events or results, and in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “projects”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.
Forward-looking information includes statements concerning, among other things, preliminary cost reporting in this document; production, cost, and capital expenditure guidance; the ability to expand the current heap leach pad; development plans for processing sulfide ore at Çöpler; the results of any gold reconciliations; the ability to discover additional oxide gold ore; the generation of free cash flow and payment of dividends; matters relating to proposed exploration; communications with local stakeholders; maintaining community and government relations; negotiations of joint ventures; negotiation and completion of transactions; commodity prices; mineral resources, mineral reserves, realization of mineral reserves, and the existence or realization of mineral resource estimates; the development approach; the timing and amount of future production; the timing of studies, announcements, and analysis; the timing of construction and development of proposed mines and process facilities; capital and operating expenditures; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; exploration plans; receipt of regulatory approvals; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, environmental, regulatory, and political matters that may influence or be influenced by future events or conditions.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited in any manner to, those disclosed in any other of Alacer’s filings, and include the inherent speculative nature of exploration results; the ability to explore; communications with local stakeholders; maintaining community and governmental relations; status of negotiations of joint ventures; weather conditions at Alacer’s operations; commodity prices; the ultimate determination of and realization of mineral reserves; existence or realization of mineral resources; the development approach; availability and receipt of required approvals, titles, licenses and permits; sufficient working capital to develop and operate the mines and implement development plans; access to adequate services and supplies; foreign currency exchange rates; interest rates; access to capital markets and associated cost of funds; availability of a qualified work force; ability to negotiate, finalize, and execute relevant agreements; lack of social opposition to the mines or facilities; lack of legal challenges with respect to the property of Alacer; the timing and amount of future production; the ability to meet production, cost, and capital expenditure targets; timing and ability to produce studies and analyses; capital and operating expenditures; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; the ultimate ability to mine, process, and sell mineral products on economically favorable terms; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, geopolitical, regulatory and political factors that may influence future events or conditions. While we consider these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to us, they may prove to be incorrect.
You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking information and statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in Alacer’s filings on the Corporation’s website at www.alacergold.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au, and other unforeseen events or circumstances. Other than as required by law, Alacer does not intend, and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events.
For further information on Alacer Gold Corp., please contact:
Lisa Maestas – Director, Investor Relations at +1-303-292-1299
