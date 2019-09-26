Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell from the Top of The Nasdaq Tower

/EIN News/ -- ADVISORY, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What:

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON), the global fitness technology company, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, John Foley, Founder & CEO, will ring the Opening Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Top of the Nasdaq Tower

When:

Thursday, September 26, 2019 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

Peloton Interactive, Inc. Media Contact:

Jessica Liddell, ICR

203-682-8200

PelotonPR@icrinc.com

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Bianca Fata

(646) 441-5073

bianca.fata@nasdaq.com

Feed Information:

Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West

18 mhz Lower

DL 3811 Vertical

FEC 3/4

SR 13.235

DR 18.295411

MOD 4:2:0

DVBS QPSK

Webcast:

A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at:

https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx

Photos:

To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the Market Open, please go to http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies and click on the market open of your choice.

About Peloton Interactive, Inc.

Peloton is the largest interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of over 1.4 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. We make fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage our Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovation company at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first-of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. The brand’s immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through iOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada and, starting later this year, Germany. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com .

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.

-NDAQA-



