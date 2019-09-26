Hardee’s and VA. Law Enforcement to Raise Funds for Special Olympics Athletes

October Fundraiser Kicks Off at Hardee’s Locations Statewide

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next week Hardee’s® restaurants across Virginia operated by Boddie-Noell Enterprises will join forces once again to raise funds to help Special Olympics athletes shine. Starting Oct. 1, Hardee’s customers who pay $1 for a paper pinup will receive a coupon sheet good for big savings on specific Hardee’s menu items. The paper pinups are displayed on the wall of each local restaurant. Boddie-Noell owns and operates all 181 Hardee’s franchise restaurants across Virginia.



The five-week fundraising campaign will help more than 540 Special Olympics Virginia athletes participate in the 2020 Summer Games. Last year, Hardee’s across the state owned and operated by Boddie-Noell raised more than $100,000 for Special Olympics Virginia.

This will be the 39th year that Boddie-Noell Enterprises, the largest Hardee’s franchise operator in the United States, has partnered with Special Olympics Virginia, contributing in excess of $1.8 million to the organization during that time.

The campaign will be supported by law enforcement officers across the state who will participate in “Cops-on-Rooftops” events at various Hardee’s locations to raise money. Be sure to “look up” as local law enforcement officers and state troopers will camp out on the ROOF of several Hardee’s locations to encourage donations. Stay tuned to www.specialolympicsva.org or facebook.com/specialolympicsvirginia to find a Cops-on-Rooftops location near you.

"As we celebrate the first year of the next half century of Special Olympics, we are proud that Boddie-Noell Enterprises and Hardee’s are by our side,” said Rick Jeffrey, president of Special Olympics Virginia. “For 39 years, Boddie-Noell has helped Special Olympics Virginia and our now 25,000 athletes lead the charge for full inclusion – on and off the playing field. Boddie-Noell employees help raise funds, volunteer at events, prepare food for athletes and coaches and, most importantly, employ Special Olympics athletes and people with intellectual disabilities in their workplace. Boddie-Noell’s mantra is ‘We believe in people.’ Nobody does it better!”

“We’re thrilled to reach our 39th straight year of partnership and tradition with Special Olympics Virginia, thanks to the longtime support of our loyal Hardee’s customers across the state,” said Bill Boddie, Jr., director of Operations Services at Boddie-Noell and whose family and employees have been committed to Special Olympics Virginia for nearly four decades. “The bond we have with Special Olympics is special. Our

customers have always stepped up year after year and contributed at our Hardee’s locations. We believe they’ll do so again.”

In addition to the 2019 fall fundraiser, in 2020 Boddie-Noell will be a Presenting Sponsor of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Virginia as well as a Presenting Sponsor of the Summer Games, June 12-13, 2020.

To learn more about Special Olympics Virginia visit www.specialolympicsva.org.

About Boddie-Noell Enterprises

Family owned Boddie-Noell Enterprises (BNE) has been a Hardee’s franchise operator continuously for more than 57 years. Today BNE is the largest Hardee’s franchisee in the United States with 347 restaurants across four states (Virginia, North Carolina, Kentucky and South Carolina). The company employs more than 10,000 people and is headquartered in Rocky Mount, N.C. For more information about the company, visit www.bneinc.com.

About Special Olympics

Special Olympics Virginia is an accredited state program of Special Olympics Incorporated; an international organization that unleashes the human spirit through the transformative power and joy of sports every day around the world. Through work in sports, health, education and community building, Special Olympics addresses inactivity, injustice, intolerance and social isolation by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, which leads to a more welcoming and inclusive society. Visit us at www.specialolympicsva.org. Engage with us on Twitter @solympicsva; fb.com/specialolympicsvirginia; Instagram @specialolympicsva and youtube.com/specialolympicsva.

