Codexis to Present at the 2019 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading protein engineering company, announces that management will present at the 2019 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, October 4 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time). The conference is being held at the Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel.



A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website, http://ir.codexis.com/.

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis’ proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. For more information, see www.codexis.com

Contacts:

Investors

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain, 310-691-7100

jcain@lhai.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.