$3.59 Billion Plasma Feed Market Report: Forecast to 2027 by Source, Application and Geography

The Global Plasma Feed market accounted for $1.99 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.59 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for high-quality pet food, strong demand from the aquafeed industry, and reduction in the utilization of antibiotics for the requirement for a maintainable protein source are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, high investment in refining technology and inconvenience for accepting the blood-based products for livestock feed are the restraining factors for the market growth.



Based on Source, Porcine segment is likely to have a huge demand because porcine offer different health benefits to animals and is utilized fundamentally in poultry. Porcine plasma proteins can replace a particular amount of weaning pig soybean diet without reducing its performance; thus, it can be used as a replacement for other protein sources.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing concentration of animal slaughtered and increasing demand for animal food which poses a strong potential for plasma feed manufacturers. The impacts of changing consumer demand for high-quality meat food products along with high aquafeed production are having a positive growth in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Plasma Feed market include Darling Ingredients Inc, Eccofeed LLC, Feedworks Pty Ltd, Kraeber & Co GmbH, Lauridsen Group Inc, Lican Food, Lihme Protein Solutions, Puretein Agri LLC, Rocky Mountain Biologicals, SARIA Group (Daka Denmark A/S), Sera Scandia A/S and Veos Group.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Plasma Feed Market, By Source

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Porcine

5.3 Bovine

5.4 Other Sources

5.4.1 Poultry

5.4.2 Sheep

5.4.3 Goat



6 Global Plasma Feed Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Swine Feed

6.3 Pet Food

6.4 Aquafeed

6.5 Other Applications

6.5.1 Ruminant Feed



7 Global Plasma Feed Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Darling Ingredients Inc

9.2 Eccofeed LLC

9.3 Feedworks Pty Ltd.

9.4 Kraeber & Co GmbH

9.5 Lauridsen Group Inc.

9.6 Lican Food

9.7 Lihme Protein Solutions

9.8 Puretein Agri LLC

9.9 Rocky Mountain Biologicals

9.10 SARIA Group (Daka Denmark A/S)

9.11 Sera Scandia A/S

9.12 Veos Group



