Menstrual Cup Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026

The global market for menstrual cup is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026 and will reach $1,894 million by 2026, reveals a new report added by Big Market Research.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report offers market definition and scope, key findings, top investment pockets, and top winning strategies in the industry for the forecast period. It presents a comprehensive analysis of changing industry dynamics, leading manufacturers, competitive landscape, and key segments in the industry. The study also offers recent R&D activities, key drivers, current market conditions, and the latest developments in the industry. The report is a valuable source of information for stakeholders, market players, investors, and new entrants to devise unique strategies for growth and take substantial steps to acquire a dominant position in the global market.

According to the report, the rise in awareness for advanced feminine hygiene products is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, growing advancements in products for feminine hygiene and emphasizing on the production of menstrual cup made from organic and biodegradable materials can help open new ways for the growth of the menstrual cup market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global menstrual cup market. The report segments the market based on product type, material type, and end-user. Based on the product type, the study subsegments the market into disposable and reusable menstrual cup. Based on material type, the study divides the market into medical grade silicone, natural gum rubber (latex) and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). The various end users of the market stated in the report are online stores and pharmacies & retail stores. The study provides geographical distribution of the market which includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Additionally, countries from each region are explored in the report. This analysis offers insights that help in determining the leading segments and emerging strategies to acquire a strong presence in the industry.

The report offers a list of leading market players operating in the menstrual cup industry. The key players explored in the industry include Diva International Inc., Lunette, The Keeper, Inc., Femcap, Mooncup Ltd., Fleurcup, MeLuna USA, Lena Cup, Lingroup Co., Ltd., Jaguara, s.r.o, Anigan, Vcup, and Yuuki Company s.r.o. Additionally, the report offers an in-depth quantitative and qualitative analysis of the recent trends in the market. The report also provides Porter's five forces analysis which explains the competitive market structure and offers a deeper understanding of the influencing factors for entry and expansion of the market.

